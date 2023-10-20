ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Indian Players Likely To Get Break After New Zealand Match - Here's Why

Most of the Indian players have been on the road since the Asia Cup which was co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan between August 30 and September 17.

Indias Ravindra Jadeja, center without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladeshs Litton Das during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh in Pune. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

PTI UPDATED 20 Oct 2023 9:38 am

The members of the Indian cricket team in all likelihood will get a short break after World Cup clash against New Zealand on Sunday to spend some time with their families. (ODI WC 2023 | Cricket News | Full Coverage)

The World Cup is a long and arduous assignment and the seven-day gap between the contests against New Zealand (October 22) and England (October 29) will allow players a break.

Most of the players have been on the road since the Asia Cup which was co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan between August 30 and September 17.

"The players are likely to have an option of dispersing to their respecting homes for a two or three-day break after the New Zealand game," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

With a seven-day gap between the two matches, it is only fair that players get some time with their families."

It is understood that the players will assemble in Lucknow by October 26 for their next match.

The Indian team management has planned the practice sessions pretty well, keeping in mind the hectic travel schedule and the workload management of players, especially the fast bowlers.

India is the only team in the tournament that is scheduled to play all its nine league matches at nine different venues.

As per the pattern, the full Indian team comes for nets 48 hours before the match while a day before the game, only the reserve players are seen in action.

Till now, the fast bowling unit hasn't been rotated but Hardik Pandya's left ankle twist certainly opens up a few options that the team management might want to explore going into the business end of the tournament.