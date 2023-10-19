India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Gives IND Huge Injury Scare

The incident happened in the 9th over of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh match when Hardik Pandya tried to stop a straight drive on his bowling follow through

Outlook Sports Desk UPDATED 19 Oct 2023 3:20 pm

Indian team all-rounder Hardik Pandya hobbled off the ground in Pune with an injury during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh. (Scorecard | Match Blog | Preview)

The incident happened during the ninth over of the game, Pandya, having bowled the first two deliveries to Litton Das, went to stop the ball with right leg during his followthrough.

As the ball raced to the boundary, the cameras zoomed in on Pandya, who was seen in discomfort and was having difficulty in getting back to his feet.

Hardik Pandya going off...!!!



- Hoping he is alright soon. pic.twitter.com/OaD2E8dz2Q — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2023

The physio then raced on to the field as the all-rounder was seen in pain and was tapped on his left-leg a while later. Pandya was shown on the giant screen as he stood up on his feet amid a huge cheer from the crowd. However, he still wasn't fully fit and was about to complete his over. After a brief discussion with skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the all-rounder was asked to leave the ground.

Virat Kohli then completed the over by bowling the final three deliveries, much to the joy of the Pune crowd.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later released a statement that, "Hardik Pandya is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans."