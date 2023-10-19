A clinical India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in match 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Pune on Thursday. Catch cricket scores and highlights of IND vs BAN match

Virat Kohli came, Virat Kohli saw and Virat Kohli conquered. The star batter, who has an ominous form in Pune, continued where he left off as his ton propelled India to a seven-wicket win over a hapless Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The 34-year-old remained unbeaten on 103 as India reached the target in 41.3 overs. Shubman Gill (53) and Rohit Sharma (48) also contributed with the bat while the bowlers did exceptionally well to restrict their opponents to a below-par total. The Men In Blue go in the New Zealand fixture -- a clash between two unbeaten sides -- with four wins in four. Najmul Hossain Shanto, who led Bangladesh in the absence of mercurial Shakib Al Hasan, won the toss and elected to bat first on a placid track. The Bangla Tigers managed 256/8 in 50 overs. Get IND vs BAN match highlights here. (Scorecard | Match Report | Preview)

9:42pm: Player Of The Match - Virat Kohli

"Sorry for stealing it (PoTM award) from Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), I wanted to make a big contribution. I have had a few fifties in World Cups, haven't really converted. I just wanted to finish off the game this time around and hang around till the end which is what I have done over the years. I was telling Shubman, even if you dream about a situation like that, you'll just go back to sleep, you won't think it's real. It was a dream start for me, first four balls, two free-hits, a six and a four. Just calms you down gets you into the innings. The pitch was pretty good and allowed me to play my game - just time the ball, hit the gaps, run hard and get the boundary whenever needed. There's a great atmosphere in the change room, we are loving each others' company, the spirit is there for everyone to see. We understand it's a long tournament, you need to create some momentum. Special feeling playing at home, playing in front of all these people."



9:33pm: IND - 261/3 Overs 31-41 Highlights

India complete a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh as Virat Kohli (103 not out) scored a century in Pune. Team India never looked in trouble despite the wicket of Shreyas Iyer as KL Rahul (34 not out) supported Kohli throughout the chase. Kohli's record in Pune reads as - Total: 8 inns, 551 runs at 78.71, SR: 94.34.



8:37pm: IND - 184/3 Overs 21-30 Highlights

With the dismissal of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings on a placid Pune track. Kohli recorded his 48-ball half-century as his fine form in the World Cup continues. India scored 44 runs in these overs with the loss of one wicket that of Iyer who holed out to Mahmudullah. With under 100 runs required, this should be walk in the park for the Men In Blue with KL Rahul and Kohli at the crease.



7:55 pm: IND - 142/2 Overs 11-20 Highlights

Shubman Gill smashed three boundaries off Mustafizur Rahman. Rohit Sharma hit two boundaries off Hasan Mahmud but he strikes back by taking his wicket. Back-to-back no balls from Mahmud gave a good start to Virat Kohli as he scored 4,2,6 in those deliveries. Shubman Gill completed his fifty in 52 balls. Mehidy Hasan Miraz got the wicket of Shubman Gill 53(55). Shreyas Iyer comes to the crease and gets off the mark with a single then a boundary after Kohli sends Miraz's bowl near the rope. India batters need to spend some time on the pitch and just get going near the target.

7:00 pm: IND - 63/0 Overs 1-10 Highlights

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have given a perfect start for a chase of 257 runs against Bangladesh. Rohit faced Shoriful Islam in the first over and hit two fours to start the chase. Shubman also started with a four on Mustafizur Rahman's bowling. Islam came again and Rohit collected 12 runs from that over including a six and four. Nasum Ahmed came into the attack in 4th over and bowled a tight over. Islam continued the attack from the other end. Rohit easily found the gaps and sent the ball near the rope in almost every over. Shubman Gill also gave good support and both completed a fifty-run partnership in the 9th over. Shubman Gill smacked two sixes off Nasum Ahmed in the 10th over to finish the powerplay. India gathered 63 runs in the first powerplay with no wickets lost.

6:32 pm: India's batting starts!

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have given a good start to the Indian innings after they are chasing a target 0f 257 runs against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma hit two boundaries off Shoriful Islam in the first over and Shubman Gill also followed him and started his innings with a four off Mustafizur's bowling. India is off the mark for the chase.

Innings Break!!

Opener Litton Das top-scored for Bangladesh with 66 off 82 balls, while Tanzid Hasan struck a brisk 43-ball-51 in a first-wicket partnership of 93 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Bangladesh suffered a mid-innings slump, losing four wickets for 36 runs after a solid start. The seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim steadied the innings with a 38-run knock before Mahmudullah Riyadh contributed a breezy 36-ball 46. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets each for India. Hardik Pandya limped off the field after sustaining an ankle injury while bowling.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 256/8 in 50 overs (Litton Das 66, Tanzid Hasan 51; Mahmudullah 46, Ravindra Jadeja 2/38, Mohammed Siraj 2/60, Jasprit Bumrah 2/41).

Target set for India - 257 runs in 300 balls

6:00 pm: BAN - 256/8 Overs 41-50 Highlights

With veteran Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle, Bangladesh entered into the death overs. Mahmudullah shifted gears and charged with a six off Kuldeep Yadav in the 41st over. Then Jadeja bowled his last over beautifully and conceded just one run. Bumrah got Mushfiqur Rahim caught out by Jadeja in the next over to put pressure again on Bangladesh. Bumrah and Kuldeep bowled two good overs from there. But Mahmudullah targetted Shardul and collected 15 runs from his over with one six and one four. Nasum Ahmed smashed two boundaries off Siraj before he sent him back. Mahmudullah then hit a four on Bumrah and then smacked a six on Siraj's bowling. In the last over, Bumrah bowled Mahmudullah and then new batter Shoriful Islam finished Bangladesh's innings with a six to set up a total of 256 against India.

5:40 pm: Siraj gets Nasum Ahmed!

Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul pair delivered again in another wicket for Bangladesh. Nasum Ahmed already fired two fours and was trying to hit another, then got caught by KL Rahul in the back. Another wicket down for Bangladesh.

5:08 pm: BAN - 189/5 Overs 31-40 Highlights

Mushfiqur Rahim completed his 1000 runs in World Cups and became the 2nd person from Bangladesh after Shakib to achieve the feat. Then he smashed a slog sweep six on Jadeja's bowling. Shardul sends Hridoy back. Indian bowlers bowled tight lengths to keep Bangla batters silent for most of the part. Only 46 runs were made with one wicket loss of Hridoy in the last 10 overs for Bangladesh.

4:20 pm: BAN - 143/4 Overs 21-30 Highlights

Litton Das completed his fifty in 62 balls. Indian bowlers bowled tight lengths and kept Bangla batters at bay. Litton Das broke the shackles and smashed two back-to-back boundaries on Jadeja's bowling. KL Rahul took a stunner to send Mehidy Hasan Miraz back to the pavilion. Jadeja struck again and got the big wicket of Litton Das who gave a catch at long-off to Shubman Gill. Bangladesh scored 33 runs with the loss of 2 wickets in the last 10 overs.

3:55 pm: KL Rahul takes a blinder!

Mohammed Siraj bowled down the leg to Mehidy Hasan Miraz. It was a cross-seam delivery by Siraj, Mehidy just touched it fine and it seemed would go past Rahul but Rahul jumped for it and grabbed it. It is the wicket-keeper Rahul's wicket.

3:45 pm: Updates on Hardik Pandya's injury

He has been taken for the scans, as per BCCI reports. His injury is being assessed at the moment.

3:40 pm: BAN - 110/2 Overs 11-20 Highlights

Indian bowlers bowled quiet overs after a horrible start from Shardul and the injury of Hardik. Shardul dropped a tough catch off Tanzid in the followthrough. Tanzid Hasan completed his fifty in 41 balls before Kuldeep Yadav found his leg in front of the wickets and sent him back. Spinners bowled in tandem and Jadeja got the wicket of today's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. No boundary since 38 balls. Indian bowlers succeed in creating pressure. Only 47 runs scored in the last 10 overs with the loss of 2 wickets.

3:20 pm: Kuldeep Yadav gets the first breakthrough

Kuldeep Yadav trapped Tanzid Hasan in his spin magic and bowled a flipper. Tanzid goes for a sweep shot and could not touch the ball. The umpire gave out. India gets their first man.

2:58 pm: BAN - 63/0 Overs 1-10 Highlights

India started well with tight bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. But Bangladesh openers opened arms after the sixth over and dealt in boundaries only after that. The run rate which was below 3 in the starting overs kept increasing and eventually went above 6 after 10 overs. Bumrah got Hasan trapped in front but India didn't take the review. Litton first smashed two fours in Siraj's over and then Tanzid gained confidence and found the fence consistently. Hardik Pandya came into the attack and Litton Das welcomed him with two fours. He injured himself while trying to stop the ball while bowling in his followthrough. Virat Kohli completed his over as he had to walk off the ground because of a twisted left ankle. Shardul Thakur got smoked by Tanzid as he hit 2 sixes and one four off his over to complete the 1st powerplay for Bangladesh.

2:42 pm: Hardik Pandya injury scare

Hardik Pandya comes to the bowling attack in the 9th over and after the first three balls, Hardik is down on the ground. He is in pain. He wobbled towards his run-up and now physio have come to the ground. Pandya is taped and is getting treatment. These are scary views for India.

2:28 pm: Updates: Litton Das hit two fours

Bangladesh is going slow and steady and Litton Das released the pressure after hitting back-to-back boundaries on Mohammed Siraj.

2:02 pm: Bangladesh's batting starts

The ball is in Jasprit Bumrah's hands and Tanzid Hasan is facing him. On the non-striker's end, Litton Das is getting ready. Bumrah bowled fuller delivery outside off and Tanzid Hasan left it, offering no shot. Tanzi got off the mark with a single. Only 1 run from the first over.

1:33 pm: Toss Update

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

1:33 pm: What Captains said:

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh Captain: This is a proud occasion for myself and my family. Today we'd want to bat. It appears to be a new wicket. It will be beneficial to the team if we can score some points. Nasum is stepping in for him since he (Shakib) is suffering. We have some wonderful memories versus India, and we aim to keep this up. I'm hoping for a fantastic match. We love seeing the audience, and we hope they will support both teams. Taskin is replaced by Hasan.

Rohit Sharma, India Captain: I would have started by bowling. It's functioning right now, so there's no reason to modify it. It's critical in this WC to maintain everyone in their proper place. The lads are in good physical and mental form, and they are having fun playing cricket. So far, so good; we want to keep this momentum going, Same team.

1:10 pm: IND vs BAN in ICC World Cups

India have faced Bangladesh 4 times in ICC Cricket World Cups. 3 times India won the match very easily but once in the 2007 World Cup, Bangladesh pulled out one of the biggest upsets of that World Cup in Match 8 of the Group stage in Port of Spain. Shakib Al Hasan was also part of that team in 2007. Last time, when India met Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup in Birmingham, India won the match by 28 runs.

12:30 pm: Head-to-head Record

India and Bangladesh have taken each other on 40 times in ODIs, and India have prevailed on 31 occasions. Bangladesh have won eight games, while one ended up with no result. Three of those eight Bangladesh wins have come in the last five encounters, which is an encouraging sign for them. When it comes to the 50-over World Cup, the two teams have met four times and India have won three of those games.

12:15 pm: Weather Conditions

There was a bit of drizzle around on the eve of the match but Pune is expected to be sunny today, as per the weather department. The maximum temperature will hover around 33 degree Celsius and the humidity close to 50 percent.

Preview:

The caravan rolls on. After proving superior thrice over in Chennai, Delhi and Ahmedabad, India now heads to Pune with the mission of matching New Zealand with their fourth straight win and perhaps even challenge the Kiwis' pole position in the points table. The hosts and New Zealand are the only two teams that stand unbeaten in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and both are looking ominous enough to sustain their juggernaut. The Kiwis blew away Afghanistan in Chennai yesterday, and India take on Bangladesh today with their seven-wicket demolition of arch-rivals Pakistan still fresh in mind. But things can change very quickly in the World Cup, and Bangladesh would be banking on such a fluctuation in their fortunes after a lacklustre last two games. Today's match would be Bangladesh's first ODI in India against India since 1998, and The Tigers would be looking to make it count with a special performance. Follow the live scores and updates of the IND vs BAN game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur.



Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.



The first half is done in Pune. India started as favourites, and played like the favourites against Bangladesh in match 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Pune on Thursday. It's a mid-week fixture, one may blame the uncharacteristic scheduling considering India are the host and they are taking on neighbours Bangladesh, but that didn't deter fans as Pune welcomed the return of big-ticket cricket to the city. The last time India faced Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma hit a brilliant century, 104 off 92 even as Mustafizur Rahman claimed a fifer (5/59). India set a 315-run target at Edgbaston and then successfully defended it with Jasprit Bumrah (4/55) leading the attack. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with a 74-ball 66. Fast forward to 2023, Men In Blue still boast the presence of Rohit, who's now the captain of the team, and Bumrah. But sadly for the Tigers, only Mustafizur is available and he even hit a last-ball six, as Bangladesh reached 256/8 in 50 overs after a sedate start. Shakib, meanwhile, warmed the bench. India, chasing a fourth successive win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, will once again rely on Rohit, who is expected to have a duel with Mustafizur