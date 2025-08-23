West Ham Transfers: Hammers Confirm Edson Alvarez Loan To Fenerbahce - Check Details

Mexican joins Super Lig side on a season-long loan
Edson Alvarez has completed his loan move to Fenerbahce from West Ham.
The 27-year-old will spend the 2025-26 season with the Turkish club, who also have the option to make the deal permanent next summer.
Alvarez joined West Ham ahead of the 2023-24 campaign and has made 73 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists in that time.
The midfielder enjoyed a positive summer with the Mexico national team, winning the Player of the Tournament award on his way to victory with El Tri at the Gold Cup.
Alvarez scored twice in six games at the tournament, including the winning goal against the United States in the final.
The former Ajax player, who will now be coached by Jose Mourinho, is excited to get underway in Turkey.
“First of all, thank you. The interest from both the club and the fans over the past few days has been incredible,” Alvarez told the club website.
“I knew Fenerbahçe was a huge club before coming here, but from the first moment I arrived, I saw that Fenerbahçe is much bigger than I thought.
“I'm very happy to be here. I want to train with my team as soon as possible, meet our fans in our stadium, and play in front of them.
“I've heard a lot of good things about Fenerbahçe fans. I compare them to Mexicans. They're very passionate and give everything for their team. As a Fenerbahçe player, I will show all my quality on the field and give my all.”