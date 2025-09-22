Arsenal Star Martinelli Insists on Starting Role After Last-Minute Equalizer vs Man City

Martinelli scored a last-gasp equalizer to help Arsenal salvage a point against Manchester City
He insists he won’t settle for a super-sub role and wants a regular starting spot
His performance highlights his impact and growing importance in Arsenal’s attacking lineup
Gabriel Martinelli does not want to settle for a super-sub role after his superb last-gasp goal saw Arsenal salvage a point against Manchester City.
Martinelli, who replaced Jurrien Timber in the 80th minute of Sunday's contest at Emirates Stadium, scored in stoppage time to draw Arsenal level at 1-1.
City had led since the ninth minute, when Erling Haaland slotted home at the end of a sweeping counter-attack, but Martinelli latched onto Eberechi Eze's perfectly weighted pass over the top and applied a delicate, lofted finish over the stranded Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Martinelli's equaliser came after he had a huge impact from the bench in Arsenal's last outing, with the Brazil international scoring one and setting up another in a 2-0 Champions League win over Athletic Bilbao.
The 24-year-old has either scored (two) or assisted (two) in four of his last five Premier League games against City, and he is not content with a place on the bench.
"We wanted to win the game," Martinelli told BBC Sport. "I think we created a lot of chances during the game and were just a bit unlucky in certain moments.
"[I'm] happy with the goal, but we didn't want to draw the game, we wanted to win it, so let's keep working to win these [types of games].
"I work for those moments. I leave [selection] for the gaffer; he knows what he does. I just do my best to help this football club.
"Of course, I don't want to be on the bench. I want to play 90 minutes every single game, but [Mikel Arteta] knows what he does, he's the gaffer and everyone trusts him. We're really happy with him."
Brighton (24) are the only Premier League team to score more goals via substitutes than Arsenal (20) across all competitions since the start of last season, and Declan Rice hailed Martinelli's penchant for coming up with the big moments.
"Massive," Rice said of Martinelli's contributions in an interview with Sky Sports.
"Ever since I've come to the club, he delivered big moments. Some players can sulk if they get put on the bench, but he shows his heart and desire.
"The run and finish is unbelievable. He fully deserves it – you won't meet a nicer guy. He's come on and produced a moment of magic."