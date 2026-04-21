Humanoid Half-Marathon 2026: Honor's Robot Breaks Human World Record In Beijing Race

A humanoid robot that won a half-marathon race for robots in Beijing on Sunday, April 19, ran faster than the human world record in a show of China’s technological leaps. The winner from Honor, a Chinese smartphone maker, completed the 21-kilometer (13-mile) race in 50 minutes and 26 seconds, according to a WeChat post by the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, also known as Beijing E-Town, where the race kicked off. That was faster than the human world record holder, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo, who finished the same distance in about 57 minutes in March at the Lisbon road race. The performance by the robot marked a significant step forward from last year’s inaugural race, during which the winning robot finished in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
China Robots Half-Marathon
A robot tagged along a ribbon as it crossing the finish line in the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon on the outskirts of Beijing. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
1/14
Humanoid Half-Marathon 2026 photos
A humanoid robot falls right after the start of a half-marathon race for robots in Beijing. | Photo: Iori Sagisawa/Kyodo News via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/14
Humanoid Half-Marathon 2026
The winner of the humanoid robot half-marathon from Honor is chased by journalists after a press conference at the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon on the outskirts of Beijing. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/14
China Robots Half-Marathon 2026 photos
A humanoid robot runs in the second Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half Marathon in Beijing. | Photo: Haruna Furuhashi/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/14
China Robots Half-Marathon
A humanoid robot runs in the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Half Marathon on the outskirts of Beijing. | Photo: Haruna Furuhashi/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/14
China Robots Half-Marathon 2026
A robot competes along side with human in the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in the outskirts of Beijing. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/14
China Robot Marathon
A robot resembling a toddler with a milk bottle starts off for the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Half Marathon held on the outskirts of Beijing. | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/14
China Robot Marathon 2026
A robot competes along side with human participants in the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in the outskirts of Beijing. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/14
China Robot Marathon photo gallery
A robot starts off for the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Half Marathon held on the outskirts of Beijing. | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/14
China Robot Marathon 2026 gallery
A robot starts off next to human marathon runners for the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Half Marathon held on the outskirts of Beijing. | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/14
Beijing Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon
A robot starts off for the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Half Marathon on the outskirts of Beijing. | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/14
China AI Robot Race 2026
A robot starts off for the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Half Marathon on the outskirts of Beijing. | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/14
Beijing E-Town Robot Race
A robot starts off for the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Half Marathon on the outskirts of Beijing. | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/14
Humanoid Robot World Record Marathon
A robot starts off for the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Half Marathon on the outskirts of Beijing. | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/14
Embodied AI Marathon Test
A robot starts off for the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Half Marathon on the outskirts of Beijing. | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After GT Vs MI, Match 30?

  2. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  3. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know

  4. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Offers Luxury Watch For Iconic Moment; Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wicket Drought

  5. GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Tilak Varma Turns It Around With Stunning Ton As Mumbai Notch Up 99-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: The Curious Case Of Akhtar Ali

  2. Day In Pics: April 20, 2026

  3. Over 700 Citizens Seek Action Against PM Modi's Address, Say PM Violated Model Code Of Conduct

  4. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  5. Bengal Elections 2026: Nandigram Makes For A High-Voltage Battle Ground As SIR Deletions Court Controversy

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US-Israel War On Iran | Sara Hassani Interview: “Iranians Seeking Dignity And Freedom Deserve Real Allies”

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Nepal’s Gen Z Revolution: Why Balen Shah Matters Beyond Borders

  5. Japan’s Recent Earthquake Might Be A Cause For Another Major Tsunami After 2011's Mayhem

Latest Stories

  1. Manipur Shutdowns Disrupt Daily Life After Twin Suspected Militant Attacks

  2. Vance to Travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Crucial Iran Talks

  3. Protests At AMU After 81 Law Students Detained Over 'Attendance Shortage'

  4. Ganga Dussehra 2026: Powerful Astrology Tips To Reduce Shani, Rahu & Ketu Dosha

  5. King: Distribution Rights Of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Acquired For Rs 250 Crore - Report

  6. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  7. Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Return As Owens Sisters To Face A Dark Curse

  8. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know