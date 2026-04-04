Houston Rockets Vs Utah Jazz, NBA 2026: Rockets Blast Jazz 125-105; Jabari Smith Jr. Drops 31 In Houston Rout

Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) walks on the court with fans holding up their cell phone flashlights during a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren

1/9 Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) controls the ball against Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren





2/9 Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy, right, talks with referee Karl Lane, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren





3/9 Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) controls the ball against Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren





4/9 Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball against Utah Jazz forward John Konchar, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren





5/9 Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh, center, takes the ball between Houston Rockets forwards Jabari Smith Jr., left, and Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren





6/9 Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren





7/9 Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh, left, and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, front right, reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren





8/9 Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant (7) high-fives Reed Sheppard (15) after Sheppard's 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren





9/9 Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) runs into Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren





