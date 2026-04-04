Houston Rockets Vs Utah Jazz, NBA 2026: Rockets Blast Jazz 125-105; Jabari Smith Jr. Drops 31 In Houston Rout
The Houston Rockets showcased their superior depth with a dominant 125-105 victory over the injury-depleted Utah Jazz at the Toyota Center. Jabari Smith Jr. led the offensive barrage with 31 points and nine rebounds, including six triples, while Amen Thompson contributed a versatile 20 points. Utah, missing key stars Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., struggled to match Houston’s intensity on the glass. The Rockets’ league-leading rebounding and efficient transition play allowed them to pull away early, further solidifying their top-five standing in the Western Conference while extending Utah's losing streak. See best photos from the match.
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