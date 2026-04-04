Houston Rockets Vs Utah Jazz, NBA 2026: Rockets Blast Jazz 125-105; Jabari Smith Jr. Drops 31 In Houston Rout

The Houston Rockets showcased their superior depth with a dominant 125-105 victory over the injury-depleted Utah Jazz at the Toyota Center. Jabari Smith Jr. led the offensive barrage with 31 points and nine rebounds, including six triples, while Amen Thompson contributed a versatile 20 points. Utah, missing key stars Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., struggled to match Houston’s intensity on the glass. The Rockets’ league-leading rebounding and efficient transition play allowed them to pull away early, further solidifying their top-five standing in the Western Conference while extending Utah's losing streak. See best photos from the match.

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Houston Rockets Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Oscar Tshiebwe
Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) walks on the court with fans holding up their cell phone flashlights during a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren
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Houston Rockets Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Cody Williams
Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) controls the ball against Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren
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Houston Rockets Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Will Hardy
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy, right, talks with referee Karl Lane, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren
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Houston Rockets Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) controls the ball against Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren
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Houston Rockets Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball against Utah Jazz forward John Konchar, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren
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Houston Rockets Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh, center, takes the ball between Houston Rockets forwards Jabari Smith Jr., left, and Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren
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Houston Rockets Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren
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Houston Rockets Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Brice Sensabaugh,
Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh, left, and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, front right, reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren
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Houston Rockets Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant (7) high-fives Reed Sheppard (15) after Sheppard's 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren
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Houston Rockets Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) runs into Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren
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