South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy

South Korea will face Thailand in their next Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Saturday, 15th November 2024. (More Hockey News)
South Korea and Thailand have not won any game in this tournament so far and stand at fifth and sixth in the points table respectively. However, both teams have played out one draw game.
Thailand have conceded the most goals in the tournament. They conceded 15 goals in their opening game against China and 13 in their last game against India on Thursday.
South Korea aim to conclude their campaign with a victory, hoping Japan loses to Malaysia in their match. This outcome could allow South Korea to finish ahead of Japan in the points table, which would be beneficial for their chances of reaching the semi-finals.
South Korea Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the South Korea vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?
The South Korea vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 02:30 pm IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.
Where will the South Korea vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be telecast and live-streamed?
The South Korea vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.