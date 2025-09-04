South Korea Vs China Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Super4s Match

South Korea vs China hockey match takes place on September 4, 2025, in Rajgir, Bihar
Korea have 1 point and a 0 goal difference; China have 0 points and a goal difference of -2
Korea lead China with 4 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw in their previous 7 meetings
Korea drew 2-2 with India in their last match; China lost 0-2 to Malaysia in Super4s
South Korea take on China in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super4s stage at the Bihar Sports University Stadium in Rajgir on Thursday (September 4). Watch the South Korea vs China hockey match live today.
Defending champions Korea drew with India 2-2 after leading early, while China suffered a 0-2 defeat to Malaysia. As a result of these results, China are at the bottom of the Super4s standings with zero points and a goal difference of -2. Korea sit third with one point and a 0 goal difference, level with India but behind Malaysia, who lead with three points.
South Korea, also the most successful team in Asia Cup history (5 titles), started their campaign with a loss to Malaysia, but recovered with a win over Bangladesh to reach the Super4s.
China, on the other hand, are still chasing a final appearance in this continental tournament, but did secure third-place finishes in the 1982 and 2009 editions. Their qualification this time came via a strong win over Kazakhstan and a draw against Japan.
South Korea and China will play their final Super4s stage matches against Malaysia and India, respectively, on Saturday (September 6). The two teams will fight for the title.
South Korea Vs China Hockey Head-To-Head Record
Historically, South Korea have dominated China in the head-to-head record. In their previous seven meetings, Korea lead China 4-2 with one draw.
In their previous meeting at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, the Koreans pulled off a 3-2 win. China's last win (3-2) came at the 2023 Asian Games.
And today's match comes at a crucial juncture, with both teams needing points to stay in contention for the final.
South Korea Vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the South Korea vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match being played?
The South Korea vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 4 September 2025, at 5:00 PM IST.
Where is the South Korea vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match being played?
The South Korea vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.
Where to watch the South Korea vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The South Korea vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the South Korea vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The South Korea vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.