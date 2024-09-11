Hockey

Pakistan Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: PAK Eye To Dominate The Game

Follow the live updates of the Pakistan Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy match here

Minal Tomar
11 September 2024
Pakistan National Hockey Team. Asian Hockey Federation.
Welcome to the live coverage of Pakistan vs Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy. Pakistan, fresh off a 2-2 draw with Korea, are all set to face Japan in hopes of securing a win. On the other hand, Japan are looking to bounce back after a defeat against India. Stay tuned here for all the live updates and action from the match
Asian Champions Trophy Points Table

Asian Champions Trophy points table
Asian Champions Trophy points table Official site screengrab

Pakistan Vs Japan: Where To Watch

The live updates will be right here, but if you want to catch the action live, check out the details below.

Pakistan National Hockey Team. - Asian Hockey Federation.
Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan Vs Japan: Squads

Team Pakistan: ABDUL Rehman, AHMAD Ajaz, ALI Ghazanfar, BUTT Ammad (Captain), HAMMADUDIN Muhammad, HAYAT Zikriya, KHAN Abdullah Ishtiaq (Goal Keeper), KHAN Sufyan, LIAQAT Arshad, MAHMOOD Abu, NADEEM Ahmad, QADIR Faisal, RANA Waheed Ashraf, RAZZAQ Salman, ROOMAN, SHAHID Hannan, SHAKEEL Moin, UR-REHMAN Muneeb (Goal Keeper)

Team Japan: CHIBA Yuki, FUJISHIMA Raiki (Captain), KASHIWAGI Ren, KAWABE Kosei, KAWAHARA Yamato, KAWAMURA Yusuke, KIMURA Naru, KITAGAWA Takumi (Goal Keeper), MATSUMOTO Kazumasa, MATSUZAKI Yuito, NAGAI Yuma, NAGAYOSHI Ken, OBA Yosei (Goal Keeper), TANAKA Seren, TANAKA Tsubasa, WATANABE Keita, YAMADA Shota, YAMASHITA Manabu

Pakistan Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy LIVE Updates

Asian hockey fans, assemble -- We're back with another live blog, and it's hockey time. Pakistan are all set to take on Japan, after their 2-2 draw against Korea. The team is in pursuit of victory. However, Japan are expected to put up a strong comeback against the loss into the hands of India. Keep watching this space for all live updates and match action.

