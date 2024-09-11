Pakistan Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: PAK Eye To Dominate The Game

Asian Champions Trophy Points Table
Pakistan Vs Japan: Where To Watch
The live updates will be right here, but if you want to catch the action live, check out the details below.
Pakistan Vs Japan: Squads
Team Pakistan: ABDUL Rehman, AHMAD Ajaz, ALI Ghazanfar, BUTT Ammad (Captain), HAMMADUDIN Muhammad, HAYAT Zikriya, KHAN Abdullah Ishtiaq (Goal Keeper), KHAN Sufyan, LIAQAT Arshad, MAHMOOD Abu, NADEEM Ahmad, QADIR Faisal, RANA Waheed Ashraf, RAZZAQ Salman, ROOMAN, SHAHID Hannan, SHAKEEL Moin, UR-REHMAN Muneeb (Goal Keeper)
Team Japan: CHIBA Yuki, FUJISHIMA Raiki (Captain), KASHIWAGI Ren, KAWABE Kosei, KAWAHARA Yamato, KAWAMURA Yusuke, KIMURA Naru, KITAGAWA Takumi (Goal Keeper), MATSUMOTO Kazumasa, MATSUZAKI Yuito, NAGAI Yuma, NAGAYOSHI Ken, OBA Yosei (Goal Keeper), TANAKA Seren, TANAKA Tsubasa, WATANABE Keita, YAMADA Shota, YAMASHITA Manabu
Pakistan Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy LIVE Updates
Asian hockey fans, assemble -- We're back with another live blog, and it's hockey time. Pakistan are all set to take on Japan, after their 2-2 draw against Korea. The team is in pursuit of victory. However, Japan are expected to put up a strong comeback against the loss into the hands of India. Keep watching this space for all live updates and match action.