Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Pakistan, following a 2-2 draw with Korea, are gearing up to face Japan next in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The hockey match will take place on Spetember 11, Wednesday at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. (More Hockey News)
Team Pakistan kicked off their campaign on Sunday with a 2-2 draw with Malaysia and on Monday against South Korea yet again the same result followed. With Hannan Shahid scoring back-to-back goals in just 60 seconds, Pakistan took a 2-1 lead. However, Korea's Jingwang Hyun quickly equalized within the same minute, finding the back of the net from close range.
On the other hand, Japan is coming off a defeat at the hands of India's dominance, losing 1-4 to the Men in Blue. Japan's sole goal came from Matsumoto who scored with a lucky deflection to give his side their first and only goal of the game.
When is Pakistan Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Match?
Pakistan Vs Japan's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will be held on September 11, Wednesday at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China at 11:00 AM IST.
Where to watch Pakistan Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Match?
The hockey matches of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be available to live stream on the Sony Liv app and website. One can watch the LIVE telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.
Pakistan squad: Abdul Rehman, Ajaz Ahmad, Ali Ghazanfar, Ammad Butt, Mujammad Hammadudin, Zikriya Hayat, Ishtiaq Khan, Sufyan Khan, Arshad Liaqat, Abu Mahmood, Ahmad Nadeem, Faisal Qadir, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Salman Razzaq, Rooman, Hannan Shahid, Moin Shakeel, Muneeb Ur-Rehman