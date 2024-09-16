Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy: JPN Secure 5th Place With Penalty Shootout Thriller Victory - Match Report

Japan clinched fifth place in the Asian Champions Trophy with a hard-fought win after a 4-4 draw pushed the game into a penalty shootout, which Japan won. The match took place on Monday, September 16, at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. (More Hockey News)
The game was neck and neck, with each quarter seeing a flurry of goals. Whenever one team scored, the other quickly equalized, resulting in a 4-4 draw that pushed the match into a penalty shootout.
SAARI Faizal of Malaysia scored two goals for his side, while SAARI Fitri added another, and ANUAR Akhimullah opened the scoring in the first quarter.
On the other hand, Japan saw MATSUMOTO Kazumasa score twice, with CHIBA Yuki and TANAKA Seren each adding one goal. Their contributions brought the score level and pushed the game to a penalty shootout.
In the shootout, Japan's goalie made crucial saves to lead Japan to a 4-2 victory over Malaysia.
Takumi KITAGAWA of Japan became the hero of the match.