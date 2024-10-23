Hockey

India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat

Despite the defeat, India continued to lead the points table with nine points while Australia (7 points) is placed third after New Zealand, who are in second place with eight points

India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup
India vs Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Photo: Special arrangement
info_icon

Australia ended India Colts' unbeaten run at the Sultan of Johor Cup hockey tournament with a resounding 4-0 win in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Wednesday.  (More Hockey News)

While India's forward line struggled to break the Australian defence, Daykin Stanger (33', 39', 53') scored a hat-trick of goals with Patrik Andrew (29') opening the deadlock.

Despite the defeat, India continued to lead the points table with nine points while Australia (7 points) is placed third after New Zealand, who are in second place with eight points.

With three wins in their kitty and one more match left in the round robin league, India remain potential contenders to reach the final.

The table toppers faced a stiff challenge from the get-go as Australia resorted to high-press early in the game to control the ball possession.

The Australians used speed to their advantage, setting the momentum they needed to create shots on goal. With less than two minutes for the first hooter, the Aussie forward-line forayed into the striking circle and unleashed a fierce reverse hit but was off-target.

They found another opportunity to score when they earned a PC with just nine seconds left on the clock for the first hooter. But India goalie Bikramjit Singh made a brave save to end the quarter in a 0-0 stalemate.

Inspired by their coach, legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Ali Khan made a grand save off a penalty stroke which India conceded in the 18th minute. Quick on the counter attack, India earned a PC but the drag-flick was deflected by Aussie defence.

In the following minutes, both teams traded PCs before Australia's Andrew drew the first blood in the 29th minute when he managed a brilliant reverse hit from the left flank. The 1-0 lead at the stroke of break left India stunned.

With seconds left on the clock for the half-time break, India found a great opportunity to equalise through a PC but Aussie goalkeeper managed to pad the ball to safety.

Buoyed by the 1-0 lead, Australia ended up extending the scoreline to 2-0 in the 33rd minute when Daykin got a fine deflection off a reverse hit. This was a real setback for India who had to come up with an improvised attack to narrow the lead.

In the meantime, Australia managed to pump a third goal into the net when Daykin picked up a well-constructed attack, hoodwinked the Indian defence to give his team 3-0 lead.

India desperately searched for an opening but the Australian defence was resolute and kept India's hunt for that elusive goal alive through the fourth quarter.

Special mention to the Aussie goalie Hunter Banyard, who was outstanding through the game, needed for making some incredible saves to keep Indian strikers at bay.

In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, he made a diving save to stop Dilraj's fine shot on goal.

To add to India's woes, Daykin completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute. With the scoreboard reading 4-0 and only seven minutes of play left, India looked for a consolation goal but couldn't convert one.

