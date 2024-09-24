Hockey

India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

The last time India faced Germany was in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics, where the European giants emerged victorious by 3-2 margin

Hockey-India-President-Dilip-Tirkey
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey announcing the Indo-Germany bilateral series. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Germany in a two-match bilateral contest at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on October 23 and 24, Hockey India announced on Tuesday. (More Hockey News)

The last time India faced Germany was in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics, where the European giants emerged victorious by 3-2 margin. India won the bronze medal at this year's Olympics beating Spain in the third place play-offs.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh has scored four goals in three games at Paris Olympics so far. - Photo: AP
FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics

BY PTI

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed his enthusiasm and stated: "This bilateral series against Germany will be a remarkable showcase of world-class hockey. Both India and Germany have a rich history in the sport, and this series will give fans an opportunity to witness an intense competition between two of the most formidable teams in the world.

"We are honoured to host this event, which will not only promote the spirit of hockey but also strengthen the bond between the two nations," the former India captain further stated.

HI Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added: "The India-Germany hockey rivalry has always been a thrilling contest. Our players are eager to compete against such a good side, and I believe this series will offer both teams a chance to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of future international tournaments.

"We are proud to be part of this Indo-German collaboration, which brings together not just business and diplomacy but also the love of sport."

German Hockey Federation president Henning Fastrich said that the national team is looking forward to this challenge.

"India has always been a special place for hockey, and our team is excited to play in front of passionate Indian hockey fans. This series will be a fantastic opportunity to strengthen the sporting ties between Germany and India while offering both teams a competitive platform to prepare for upcoming global events.

"We look forward to the challenge and the experience of playing at the historic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. South Africa Tour Of Ireland 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venue, Squads - All Details Of IRE Vs RSA Matches In Abu Dhabi
  2. Mali Vs Malawi Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 9
  3. AUS-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, 3rd T20I: New Zealand Women Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Skipper Cummins Heaps Praise On 'Major Influence' Pant
  5. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Score, 3rd T20I: White Ferns Bat First In Brisbane
Football News
  1. Premier League: Man City Midfielder Rodri Pictured In Spain For Tests On Injured Knee
  2. Man City Used To Be 'Sleeping Giant', Now Addicted To Winning: Shaun Wright-Phillips
  3. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
  4. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
  5. Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Emergency To Now: Coming Full Circle in Politics
  2. Siddaramaiah Faces Pressure To Resign As Karnataka HC Dismisses CM's Plea | All About MUDA Scam Case
  3. As Pulwama Terror Attack Accused Dies, Recalling The Trigger To India's Surgical Strike On Pak
  4. Day In Pics: September 24 2024
  5. Delayed Monsoon Retreat Begins; 'Severe' Winter Likely | Decoding Weather Pattern Shifts
Entertainment News
  1. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  2. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  3. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  4. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  5. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
  2. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Deadly Strikes On, All-Out War Closer Than Ever & 'Nowhere To Go' For People
  3. Japan Floods: Heavy Rains, Damaged Houses & Submerged Cars
  4. Fear Of War Increases As Israel, Lebanon Continue Their Strikes
  5. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  3. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  4. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  6. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  7. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  8. Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface