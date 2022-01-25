Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Hockey India Names 33-member Core Group For Major Tournaments In 2022

The core group has senior players like Tokyo Olympics bronze winners PR Sreejesh, captain Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Mandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Graham Reid has hailed the centralised training programme as a boon in the pandemic times. - File Photo

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 12:31 pm

A few new faces were picked as Hockey India on Tuesday announced a 33-member men's senior core group to prepare for major international tournaments this year starting with the FIH Hockey Pro League next month. (More Hockey News)

The 33 probables were chosen from 60 players who were called for a three-week camp at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru. 

The initial 60 players were picked on the basis of their performances in various Hockey India domestic tournaments.

The core group has senior players like Tokyo Olympics bronze winners PR Sreejesh, captain Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Mandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay as well as youngsters such as Mandeep Mor, penalty corner specialist Jugraj Singh, strikers Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh. 

Sanjay and Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, who were part of the men's junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar last December, have also been named in the core group. Apart from the 33 probables, Simranjeet Singh and Gurinder Singh will remain at the SAI, Bengaluru to undergo rehabilitation.

Speaking about the new core group for 2022, chief coach Graham Reid said, "We have used the last three weeks to have a look at the next layer of players in the country. Today we have chosen 33 which allows us to refresh and bring some new faces into the squad.

"This is an important year for us and this new squad will help us face these challenges head on.”

Reid said the centralised training programme has been a boon in the pandemic times, and believes this approach is great for building a strong team. 

"One thing that was certain was all 60 players who had come into the national camp improved during the three weeks of camp making it extremely difficult to pick the final 33 for the core group. This shows you how a centralised environment with good tempo of training and games can improve players."

The Core Probables:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jaskaran Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Ashis Kumar Topno.

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen. 

In Rehabilitation: Simranjeet Singh and Gurinder Singh.

