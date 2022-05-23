Monday, May 23, 2022
French Open 2022: Naomi Osaka Crashes Out Of Roland Garros With First Round Defeat

Naomi Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who took two mental health breaks last season at Roland Garros.

Naomi Osaka returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova during their French Open match on May 23, 2022. AP Photo

Updated: 23 May 2022 4:38 pm

Naomi Osaka’s return to the French Open has ended in the first round. (More Tennis News)

The former top-ranked player lost her opening match to Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 at Roland Garros on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who took two mental health breaks last season. That included one that began when she withdrew before her second-round match at the French Open.

Anisimova is a 20-year-old American who reached the French Open semifinals in 2019. She also beat Osaka in the third round at the Australian Open in January.

Osaka double-faulted twice on break point, once in each set. After the second, which gave Anisimova a 4-3 lead, Osaka took a 40-0 lead in the next game but the American held.

Osaka played with tape on her left Achilles. She was stretching it and kicking it with her right foot when she was broken in the seventh game of the second set.

There will be a parade of top players at Court Philippe Chatrier, the only arena with a retractable roof at the clay-court tournament. That includes Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova, Rafael Nadal and, at night, Novak Djokovic.

(From AP updates)

