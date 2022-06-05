Sunday, Jun 05, 2022
French Open 2022: Caroline Garcia-Kristina Mladenovic Pair Wins Women’s Doubles Title

Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic defeated the pair of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in three sets in the final.

Caroline Garcia (left) and Kristina Mladenovic kiss the cup after winning women doubles final match of French Open 2022. AP

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 7:02 pm

France’s Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic have earned their second women’s doubles championship at Roland Garros as a team with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over the American pairing of singles runner-up Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. (More Tennis News)

Sunday’s final came a day after the 18-year-old Gauff lost to Iga Swiatek in the singles title match.

Garcia and Mladenovic also won the French Open together in 2016. Mladenovic now owns six Grand Slam women’s doubles trophies in all, including four that she won with Timea Babos as her partner.

Gauff, who is from Florida, and Pegula, a 28-year-old from New York, were appearing in a major doubles event together for the first time.

