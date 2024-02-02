Fortune Barishal Vs Khulna Tigers; Sylhet Strikers Vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BPL 2024 Matches

When will the Fortune Barishal Vs Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers Vs Rangpur Riders matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?

The Fortune Barishal Vs Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers Vs Rangpur Riders will be played on Saturday, February 3, 2024. The Fortune Barishal Vs Khulna Tigers will commence at 1:00 PM whereas Sylhet Strikers Vs Rangpur Riders will start at 6:00 pm IST.