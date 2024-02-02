Fortune Barishal Vs Khulna Tigers; Sylhet Strikers Vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BPL 2024 Matches

Fortune Barishal take on Khulna Tigers in match 19 of the Bangladesh Premier League at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday, February 03. Fortune Barishal come into this game on the back of a convincing 49-run win over Sylhet Strikers in match 16 of the tournament. (More Cricket News)
Fortune Barishal take on Khulna Tigers while Sylhet Strikers clash against Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 on Saturday. Here are the live streaming, squad and other details of the match
Skipper Tamim Iqbal failed to score but Ahmed Shehzad (66) and Mahmudullah (51) struck crucial knocks to take the score towards 186/5. In reply, Sylhet could only muster 137 with Mohammad Imran taken 4/29.
Khulna too won their game against Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets in match 14.
In the other fixture, Sylhet Strikers lock horns against Rangpur Riders in match 20 of the tournament. Sylhet will be without their skipper Mashrafe Mortaza whereas Nurul Hasan Sohan-led Riders will be looking to provide a solid reply.
When will the Fortune Barishal Vs Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers Vs Rangpur Riders matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?
The Fortune Barishal Vs Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers Vs Rangpur Riders will be played on Saturday, February 3, 2024. The Fortune Barishal Vs Khulna Tigers will commence at 1:00 PM whereas Sylhet Strikers Vs Rangpur Riders will start at 6:00 pm IST.
Where to watch Fortune Barishal Vs Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers Vs Rangpur Riders matches of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 live in India?
Live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Shoaib Malik, Paul Starling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar (wicket-keeper), Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah
Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque Bijoy (captain/wicket-keeper), Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya De Silva, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon (wicket-keeper), Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali (wicket-keeper), Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam
Sylhet Strikers: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan (wicket-keeper), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Harry Tector, Ben Cutting, Ryan Burl, George Scrimshaw, Ariful Haque, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Mithun (wicket-keeper), Rejaur Rahman, Jawad Rowen, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu, Dusan Hemantha, Salman Hossain, Samit Patel, Richard Ngarava
Rangpur Riders: Nurul Hasan Sohan (captain/wicket-keeper),Shakib Al Hasan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Ihsanullah, Matheesha Pathirana, Brandon King, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rony Talukdar, Ripon Mondol, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Murad, Ashikuzzaman, Abu Haider Rony, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Michael Ripon, Yasir Muhammad