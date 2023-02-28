Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Formula One, Tottenham Hotspur To Team Up For Kart Track At Stadium

Formula One, Tottenham Hotspur To Team Up For Kart Track At Stadium

As part of the 15-year partnership announced on Tuesday, electric karting tracks for children and adults will be built underneath the South Stand of the stadium in London, which has also hosted NFL games.

World’s first in-stadium electric karting facility & longest indoor track will open in 2023.
World’s first in-stadium electric karting facility & longest indoor track will open in 2023. Twitter

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 7:49 pm

Formula One and Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur have formed a partnership to build race tracks for karting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (More Football News)

As part of the 15-year partnership announced on Tuesday, electric karting tracks for children and adults will be built underneath the South Stand of the stadium in London, which has also hosted NFL games.

“The karting experience will be a destination and place that families, friends and aspiring drivers from all over the world will want to visit and enjoy, engaging new audiences and offering an accessible entry point to the world of motorsport,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

The track will be part of a wider program to encourage people from different backgrounds with a driver academy, apprenticeships for local people and educational events in schools highlighting careers in areas like software development and engineering.

F1 has been trying to improve its record on diversity in recent years and is launching the F1 Academy, a development series for women, this year with a first race in April.

The sport’s only Black driver, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, has made diversity a personal priority and founded a commission to research ways to improve the representation of Black people in the auto racing industry in Britain, where most F1 teams are based. Several F1 teams, including Hamilton’s Mercedes team, have their own initiatives to make the sport more diverse.

