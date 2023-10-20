Formula E Returns To Hyderabad In 2024, Confirmed Organisers

Formula E is returning to Hyderabad in season 2024, organisers announced on Thursday, ending speculations around India's leg. (More Sports News)

Hyderabad was missing from the provisional 2024 calendar, creating doubts if the all-electric series will return to the country.

However, the organisers announced that Hyderabad, which made its debut on the calendar this year, will host a race on February 10, next year.

"Hyderabad and Shanghai have been confirmed as host cities in Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, following approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting today," a press release said.

Formula E will race for the first time in Shanghai at the Shanghai International Circuit with a double-header of races on May 25 and 26.

The first-ever Formula E race was held in Beijing on September 13, 2014, with Sanya and Hong Kong also hosting a total of seven races in China to date, the most recent in March 2019.

Formula E already made history with the Season 10 calendar when Tokyo was confirmed to host a race on March 30, the first time a motorsport world championship race will be held on the streets in the heart of the iconic Japanese capital.

There are two further updates to the Season 10 calendar.

The event planned for Jakarta on June 8 will not go ahead following the announcement of a campaigning period in the Indonesian presidential elections during most of June.

This would impact the logistics of delivering a race on the streets of the capital city at the same time. Formula E and the authorities in Jakarta are exploring the feasibility of racing in the city on an alternative date.

The second update is a likely venue change in Italy for Rounds 7 and 8.

"This follows a review by experts at Formula E and the FIA into the Season 9 races in Rome, where the new faster, more powerful GEN3 car reached the limits of the narrow, sharp-turning circuit in Rome’s business district.

"Formula E is exploring alternative venues, including permanent circuits, to maintain an event in the key Italian market," the release added.