Hungarian Grand Prix FP2: Lando Norris Still Not Satisfied After 'Messy' Second Practice Session

Despite topping the timesheets in Friday's practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lando Norris was not satisfied after a "messy" second session.
Norris came out on top in both sessions at the Hungaroring, leading from McLaren team-mate and Drivers' Championship leader Oscar Piastri.
The Briton was 0.291 seconds quicker than Piastri in the second session, with McLaren the only team on track to post times in the one-minute and 15-second range.
And while Norris, who is 16 points behind Piastri in the driver standings, expressed his disappointment with his own display, he suggested that the practice has given him an idea of how his car will fare over the weekend.
"The car since the first lap has felt pretty good. All my laps have been decent," Norris said.
"The second session was a little bit more messy on low fuel and high fuel, a few more mistakes.
"It's all part of practice and finding the limit in different areas. Good understanding. I know what I want from the car. It might be a bit harder trying to get it."
But Norris was far from perfect in FP2, after he aborted a flying lap following a mistake at turn two before running wide later on after his front wheel went onto the grass.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third ahead of the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, with the latter missing the first session.
Alonso was replaced by Felipe Drugovich after the Spaniard gave himself more time to recover from a muscle problem in his back that he sustained at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend.
Max Verstappen could only manage 14th, with the Dutchman under investigation from race stewards after throwing a towel out of his cockpit whilst still out on the track.
The towel remained on the side of the track until the end of the session, with Red Bull receiving a warning for allowing the car to leave the pits in an unsafe condition.
But it was McLaren once again who continued to showcase their dominance, with the British team having already won 10 of the 13 races so far this season.
Their record for victories in a single season stands at 15, which was achieved in 1998, while they are only two triumphs away from equalling their second-best total in 1984.
McLaren also looked set to add to their current streak of three consecutive one-two finishes in 2025, having done so in Austria, Great Britain and Belgium so far.
Only once in Formula One history have they achieved four in a row, doing so between Mexico and France in 1998 with Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna behind the wheel.