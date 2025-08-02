Hungarian Grand Prix FP2: Lando Norris Still Not Satisfied After 'Messy' Second Practice Session

Lando Norris, who is 16 points behind Oscar Piastri in the driver standings, expressed disappointment with his own display in the second session. He suggested that the practice has given him an idea of how his car will fare over the weekend

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lando Norris in Friday practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix
Lando Norris in Friday practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix
info_icon

Despite topping the timesheets in Friday's practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lando Norris was not satisfied after a "messy" second session. 

Norris came out on top in both sessions at the Hungaroring, leading from McLaren team-mate and Drivers' Championship leader Oscar Piastri. 

The Briton was 0.291 seconds quicker than Piastri in the second session, with McLaren the only team on track to post times in the one-minute and 15-second range. 

And while Norris, who is 16 points behind Piastri in the driver standings, expressed his disappointment with his own display, he suggested that the practice has given him an idea of how his car will fare over the weekend.

Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2025 - | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Oscar Piastri Registers Sixth Win Of F1 Season, Lando Norris Comes Second

BY Photo Webdesk

"The car since the first lap has felt pretty good. All my laps have been decent," Norris said.

"The second session was a little bit more messy on low fuel and high fuel, a few more mistakes.

"It's all part of practice and finding the limit in different areas. Good understanding. I know what I want from the car. It might be a bit harder trying to get it."

But Norris was far from perfect in FP2, after he aborted a flying lap following a mistake at turn two before running wide later on after his front wheel went onto the grass. 

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third ahead of the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, with the latter missing the first session. 

Alonso was replaced by Felipe Drugovich after the Spaniard gave himself more time to recover from a muscle problem in his back that he sustained at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend. 

Max Verstappen could only manage 14th, with the Dutchman under investigation from race stewards after throwing a towel out of his cockpit whilst still out on the track. 

The towel remained on the side of the track until the end of the session, with Red Bull receiving a warning for allowing the car to leave the pits in an unsafe condition.

But it was McLaren once again who continued to showcase their dominance, with the British team having already won 10 of the 13 races so far this season. 

Their record for victories in a single season stands at 15, which was achieved in 1998, while they are only two triumphs away from equalling their second-best total in 1984. 

McLaren also looked set to add to their current streak of three consecutive one-two finishes in 2025, having done so in Austria, Great Britain and Belgium so far. 

Only once in Formula One history have they achieved four in a row, doing so between Mexico and France in 1998 with Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna behind the wheel. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball