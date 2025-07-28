Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Oscar Piastri Registers Sixth Win Of F1 Season, Lando Norris Comes Second

Oscar Piastri claimed his sixth win of the Formula One season with victory at the Belgian Grand Prix 2025 on Sunday, 27 July. The McLaren driver finished first ahead of teammate Lando Norris, despite the latter pushing hard for the lead in the closing stages of the race. Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third, while Max Verstappen narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth in a rain-interrupted race at Spa-Francorchamps. Despite 80 minutes of stoppage due to heavy rainfall, the top three racers managed to hold on to their position in the thrilling F1 contest.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
2025 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix auto racing: Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc
Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2025 | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

First place, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, center, celebrates on the podium with second place McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, and third place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

2/11
F1 GP 2025 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix auto racing photos: McLaren driver Oscar Piastri
Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2025 | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

First place, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, center, celebrates on the podium with second place McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, and third place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, second right, during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

3/11
F1 GP 2025 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix auto racing photos: Oscar Piastri of Australia
Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2025 | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, center, celebrates after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

4/11
F1 GP 2025 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix auto racing photos: McLaren driver Oscar Piastri
Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2025 | Photo: Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP

The checkered flag is waved as McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia crosses the finish line to win the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

5/11
F1 GP 2025 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix auto racing photos: McLaren driver Lando Norris
Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2025 | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car ahead of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

6/11
F1 GP 2025 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix auto racing photos: Mercedes driver George Russell
Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2025 | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

7/11
F1 GP 2025 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix auto racing photos: Lewis Hamilton
Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2025 | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

8/11
F1 GP 2025 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix auto racing photos: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen
Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2025 | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

9/11
F1 GP 2025 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix auto racing photos: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc
Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2025 | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

10/11
F1 GP 2025 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix auto racing photos: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen
Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2025 | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, steers his car through a corner during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

11/11
F1 GP 2025 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix auto racing photos
Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2025 | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Drivers steer into the first corner during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

