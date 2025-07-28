Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Oscar Piastri Registers Sixth Win Of F1 Season, Lando Norris Comes Second

Oscar Piastri claimed his sixth win of the Formula One season with victory at the Belgian Grand Prix 2025 on Sunday, 27 July. The McLaren driver finished first ahead of teammate Lando Norris, despite the latter pushing hard for the lead in the closing stages of the race. Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third, while Max Verstappen narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth in a rain-interrupted race at Spa-Francorchamps. Despite 80 minutes of stoppage due to heavy rainfall, the top three racers managed to hold on to their position in the thrilling F1 contest.