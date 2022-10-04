Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Former Real Madrid And Chelsea Forward Gonzalo Higuain To Retire At End Of MLS Season

Higuain has played for many top European clubs namely Chelsea, Real Madrid and Napoli amongst many.

Gonzalo Higuain won many accolades whilst playing for top clubs like Juventus and Real Madrid. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 2:53 pm

Gonzalo Higuaín says he will retire from soccer after Inter Miami's Major League Soccer season ends. (More Football News)

The 34-year-old striker joined Miami in September 2020. He has 14 league goals this season, including 12 in his last 15 matches, and 27 goals in 65 games with Miami, which is in contention for a playoff spot with one game left in the regular season.
    
He made the announcement at a news conference on Monday.
    
Higuaín also played for River Plate (2005-07), Real Madrid (2007-13), Napoli (2013-16), Juventus (2016-20), AC Milan (2018-19) and Chelsea (2019). He won three Spanish league titles and three Italian league titles, plus one Europa League.
    
Higuaín scored 31 goals in 75 international appearances for Argentina from 2009-18, playing in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final loss to Germany.

