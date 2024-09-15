Football

'You Cannot Switch Off For One Second' - Marco Silva Rues Late West Ham Equaliser

Silva also felt Fulham should have been awarded a first-half penalty when Adama Traore was challenged by Max Kilman

West-Ham-Marco-Silva-Fulham
Silva was made to rue West Ham's late equaliser against Fulham.
info_icon

Marco Silva conceded Fulham "cannot switch off for one second" in the Premier League, after Danny Ings' last-gasp equaliser denied the Cottagers all three points against West Ham. (More Football News)

The hosts appeared on course to take the spoils in the London derby at Craven Cottage, where Raul Jimenez put them in front after 24 minutes.

However, the visitors snatched a dramatic equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time, when substitute Ings fired past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

And Silva acknowledged his side's brief lapse in concentration proved costly.

"It just shows that in this Premier League, you cannot switch off for one second," he told BBC Sport. "We are aware of the quick throws, and we have to keep focus and concentration.

Julen Lopetegui refused to rule out Niclas Fullkrug for this weekend's meeting with Fulham - null
Fulham Vs West Ham, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction

BY Stats Perform

"A big frustration for us because, before that, it was a good performance. It was clear we were the best team on the pitch. They did not have one shot [on target] in the first half.

"We should have won this game. It was not a game where West Ham pushed us back. The goal came after we switched off. It just shows you have to keep focus until the last second."

Silva also felt Fulham should have been awarded a first-half penalty when Adama Traore was challenged by Max Kilman.

Erling Haaland applauds Manchester City's fans after collecting the match ball on Saturday. - null
Manchester City 3-1 West Ham, Premier League: Guardiola Has 'No Words' For Hat-Trick Hero Haaland

BY Stats Perform

"It was a clear, clear, penalty in my opinion," he added. "It's difficult to understand why it was not a penalty in that situation. I don't even want to say anything more about it."

Meanwhile, West Ham boss paid tribute to Ings, who was making only his second Premier League appearance of the season - with both coming as a late substitute.

"It was a very 'Danny Ings' goal!", Lopetegui told West Ham's official website. "He is always agile in those kinds of actions, and he took his chance very well.

"I'm really happy for him, because he hasn't played much up until now, but he is always ready to go. He is a really good example to all of his team-mates, and it's great to see his work pay off.

"As a player, it can be hard when you don't know when the coach is going to call you. The important thing is to try and always be ready, because you are going to be needed at some point.

"Scoring in the last minute today is important, because he's shown everyone that you have to believe until the end. Even though there were things we could do better today, we kept going, and we got something out of the game."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 16th Match
  2. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match
  4. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Highlights: England Claim 67-Run Victory Over Ireland
  5. Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel's Mission: Supporting 'Senior Stars' Like Kohli, Sharma, Bumrah
Football News
  1. Erik Ten Hag Hails 'Ketchup Bottle' Marcus Rashford After Ending Goal Drought
  2. Manchester City 2-1 Brentford: 'I Prefer To Win That Way', Says MCFC Boss Pep Guardiola After Battling The Bees
  3. EFL Championship: Wayne Rooney Up And Running As Plymouth Argyle Stun Leaders Sunderland
  4. Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Reds 'Not Good Enough' In Defeat, Says Furious Arne Slot
  5. USWNT: Phallon Tullis-Joyce Expects More Success For United States Women's Team Under Emma Hayes
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  2. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  3. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  5. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  5. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Arrests Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh And Tala Police Station OC 
  2. Troops Disengaged In Four Areas In Eastern Ladakh, Claims Chinese Foreign Ministry
  3. 'Don't Hinder Assam's Path To Development': CM Sarma Calls Banned Out ULFA(I) Chief
  4. 'Hindi And Local Languages Are Friends': Amit Shah On Hindi Diwas
  5. Junior Doctors Continue To Protest Amid Rain In Kolkata, Citizens Provide Food, Water
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  2. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
  3. Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 14 In Gaza; WHO Chief Says Polio Vaccination Drive A 'Massive Success'
  5. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them