Football

Manchester City 3-1 West Ham, Premier League: Guardiola Has 'No Words' For Hat-Trick Hero Haaland

Erling Haaland's seven goals this season are the most any player has ever netted in the first three matches of a Premier League campaign

Erling-Haaland-Manchester-City
Erling Haaland applauds Manchester City's fans after collecting the match ball on Saturday.
info_icon

Pep Guardiola was lost for words to describe Erling Haaland after his eighth Premier League hat-trick fired Manchester City to a 3-1 victory over West Ham. (More Football News)

Having scored a treble to help City claim a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on matchday two, Haaland did likewise on Saturday to keep them perfect as they edged out the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Haaland's seven goals this season are the most any player has ever netted in the first three matches of a Premier League campaign, while only Sergio Aguero (12), Alan Shearer (11) and Robbie Fowler (nine) have ever helped themselves to more match balls in the competition.

Across English football's top four tiers, he is also the first player to score two hat-tricks in a team's first three games of a league season since Bradford City's Paul Jewell in 1994-95.

The Norwegian has now scored more than once in 26% of his Premier League matches (18/69, eight hat-tricks, 10 braces), leaving Guardiola in disbelief. 

"There are no words for him," Guardiola told BBC Sport.

"All we can do is make him play better and better and give him as many balls as possible into the box. It's what we have to do. We are there and we added quality.

"This is a team. When you have to run backward, no one asks who has to do it. Everyone has to. When we see Erling doing that, it is fantastic."

Haaland himself, meanwhile, believes having an extended pre-season due to Norway missing out on Euro 2024 has helped him start the season in peak condition.

"I feel good. I feel energised. I had a long vacation and a long pre-season. I'm feeling good," Haaland told City's website. 

"The years here have gone quick and it's been going like, 'bam bam bam', now I have a little bit of rest in my body and my feet. I feel really good now and I'm ready for more.

"I feel more refreshed and more energised. So when you do that you can practice on things you want to become better at in training. I feel good. I want to become better. I'm happy."

City sit top of the early-season table with nine points from nine available and saw last season's runners-up Arsenal slip up on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Haaland, though, feels it is too early to think about the title race, adding: "They [City's rivals] haven't slipped up yet. Three games, nine points. This is a great start.

"But let's not think too far ahead, because there’s potentially 70 games left this season. Let's breathe a bit and take it game by game."

