Kylian Mbappe scored twice to help Real Madrid earn a comprehensive 4-0 win over Tirol in pre-season on Tuesday.
Madrid started strongly, with Arda Guler striking the woodwork just eight minutes in, before Adam Stejskal was forced into a stunning double save to deny Aurelien Tchouameni and the Turkiye international.
Just moments later in the 10th minute, Eder Militao found a breakthrough, rising high to meet Brahim Diaz's right-sided cross and send a looping header across goal and in at the near post.
Kylian Mbappe doubled their lead just three minutes later, timing his run to perfection to meet Guler's pass on the turn before rifling a powerful effort into the roof of the net.
Guler struck the woodwork again three minutes into the second half as Madrid came out on the front foot once more, though Mbappe stretched their lead in the 59th minute.
Tchouameni's throughball played the Frenchman in behind, and he coolly took the ball around the goalkeeper, who rushed off his line, before sliding it into the empty net from a tight angle.
Tobias Anselm saw Tirol's only shot comfortably saved in the 69th minute, but Madrid remained clinical in front of goal, with Mbappe slipping it through for Rodrygo on the left of the box, and the Brazilian picked out the bottom corner in the 81st minute.
Data Debrief: Mbappe picks up where he left off
Mbappe recorded the best goalscoring debut season in Madrid's history in 2024-25, and he looks hungry for more ahead of the new campaign.
Madrid created 3.5 expected goals (xG) to Tirol's 0.41, and had 14 shots. Mbappe was responsible for three of those (worth 2.0 xG), while he also created three chances and registered an assist.
Only Guler, who created four chances and had four attempts, two of which hit the crossbar, could better that, and Los Blancos look in fine attacking form ahead of their LaLiga opener against Osasuna on August 19.