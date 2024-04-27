Jonas Eidevall insists Arsenal are still focused on their title push despite being given a 0 per cent chance of winning the Women’s Super League by the Opta supercomputer. (More Football News)
The Gunners sit in third place ahead of Sunday’s match against Everton and are six points behind leaders Manchester City.
Chelsea occupy second place, three points ahead of Arsenal, but with a game in hand on the teams around them.
Asked if he thought his side could do something special despite the Opta supercomputer’s prediction, Eidevall did not rule his team out of the race.
He said: “It's about for us focusing on what we can control.
"The Opta supercomputer is definitely one of the things that we can't control. So, they can make their calculations, but we have to focus on our performances.”
Arsenal confirmed their place in the Women’s Champions League next season with a 3-0 win over Leicester City last weekend, but which round they enter the competition is yet to be decided.
While the Gunners manager is pleased to be in Europe next season, he knows that their job for this campaign is still not done.
“Like I said after the [Leicester] game, I think it's when we look at ourselves in the mirror we see a European club. It's really important for us to be in Europe, both to compete but also to get experiences there,” said Eidevall.
“So that is an important goal every season that we go in and play, but it doesn't satisfy anything else than just giving us a good foundation for next season. So, now we still need to make the most out of the three games that we have left.
“It's our performances, that's what we can control. We need to go game by game.
“We need to build on the performances that we have played before and if we can treat each one of these games individually and have good performances then I'm sure we will have good results as well.
"And then we can look ourselves in the mirror and said we did everything we could."