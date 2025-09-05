WSL: Chelsea Break Club Record Transfer Fee With Alyssa Thompson Signing

Chelsea sign Thompson: Thompson has become the third player this transfer window to sign for a WSL club for £1m, following Olivia Smith's move to Arsenal in July, and Grace Geyoro's switch to London City Lionesses, which was announced earlier on Friday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelseas new signing Alyssa Thompson
Chelsea's new signing Alyssa Thompson
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea have signed Alyssa Thompson in a club record sum

  • Chelsea have paid £1m ($1.4m) for the striker from Angel City

  • Thompson has become the third player this transfer window to sign for a WSL club for £1m

Chelsea have signed Alyssa Thompson from Angel City for a reported club record fee.

The Blues are said to have paid £1m ($1.4m) for the striker, who has signed a five-year contract with the Women's Super League champions.

Thompson has become the third player this transfer window to sign for a WSL club for £1m, following Olivia Smith's move to Arsenal in July, and Grace Geyoro's switch to London City Lionesses, which was announced earlier on Friday.

The 20-year-old made 69 appearances for Angel City in all competitions, netting 15 goals in total. In 2025, she enjoyed her best scoring season, with six goals in 16 matches.

"Chelsea is such an amazing club, one of the best in the world," Thompson said.

"Being able to play with players that are the best in the world is an amazing opportunity at such a young age, and I want to learn, grow and develop a lot.

"I feel like Chelsea is such an amazing environment to do that in."

In 2023, Thompson became the youngest player ever, and the first high schooler, to be drafted into the NWSL. She was chosen as the first overall pick in the draft.

Related Content
Related Content

She has also earned 22 caps for the United States, having made her senior debut as a 17-year-old in October 2022 against England.

Thompson's signing provides Sonia Bompastor's side with an extra attacking option after Mayra Ramirez was ruled out until the new year due to hamstring surgery.

However, Chelsea have also been boosted up front, with the Frenchwoman confirming Sam Kerr is available for their WSL opener against Manchester City after overcoming a serious knee injury. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs UAE Live Score, T20I Tri-Series, Match 6: Emirates Opening Pair Takes Charge In Chase Against AFG

  2. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

  3. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  4. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

  5. England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Clinch Series Win Over Three Lions After Nail-biting Finish At Lord's

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri Suffers Semifinal Heartbreak

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, Prediction

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Stresses Self-Belief Ahead Of Final Clash Vs Amanda Anisimova

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  5. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

  2. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  3. Jarange Patil’s Maratha Quota Demand Collides With OBC Groups’ Hard-Won 27%

  4. Karnataka Government To Conduct Survey Of Gender Minorities

  5. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  2. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

  3. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  4. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  5. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?