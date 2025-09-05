WSL: Chelsea Break Club Record Transfer Fee With Alyssa Thompson Signing

Chelsea have signed Alyssa Thompson in a club record sum
Chelsea have signed Alyssa Thompson from Angel City for a reported club record fee.
The Blues are said to have paid £1m ($1.4m) for the striker, who has signed a five-year contract with the Women's Super League champions.
Thompson has become the third player this transfer window to sign for a WSL club for £1m, following Olivia Smith's move to Arsenal in July, and Grace Geyoro's switch to London City Lionesses, which was announced earlier on Friday.
The 20-year-old made 69 appearances for Angel City in all competitions, netting 15 goals in total. In 2025, she enjoyed her best scoring season, with six goals in 16 matches.
"Chelsea is such an amazing club, one of the best in the world," Thompson said.
"Being able to play with players that are the best in the world is an amazing opportunity at such a young age, and I want to learn, grow and develop a lot.
"I feel like Chelsea is such an amazing environment to do that in."
In 2023, Thompson became the youngest player ever, and the first high schooler, to be drafted into the NWSL. She was chosen as the first overall pick in the draft.
She has also earned 22 caps for the United States, having made her senior debut as a 17-year-old in October 2022 against England.
Thompson's signing provides Sonia Bompastor's side with an extra attacking option after Mayra Ramirez was ruled out until the new year due to hamstring surgery.
However, Chelsea have also been boosted up front, with the Frenchwoman confirming Sam Kerr is available for their WSL opener against Manchester City after overcoming a serious knee injury.