Football

Women's Champions League Draw: Arsenal Get Bk Hacken Reunion, Man City To Face Paris FC

Arsenal, Manchester City and Celtic found out their opponents for the Women's Champions League qualifying second round on Monday. (More Football News)

All three will play the first leg away from home, with Jonas Eidevall's side, who beat Rangers and Rosenborg to reach this stage of the tournament, facing BK Hacken. 

The Swedish side reached the quarter-finals last year for the first time in the competition since the 2012-13 edition.

BK Hacken also played Arsenal in the last eight of the tournament during the 2011-12 season, with the Gunners winning 3-2 on aggregate. 

Man City kickstart their Champions League campaign after finishing second in the Women's Super League last term against Paris FC.

The French side beat Real Madrid home and away last year but finished third in a group that contained Chelsea and BK Hacken. 

Celtic were the only British team to be involved in the Champions Path draw and will face Ukrainian champions Vorskla Poltava.

The first legs of the two-legged ties will take place on September 18 and 19, with the returns on September 25 and 26.

Those that emerge victorious in the round-two qualifying fixtures will progress to the group stages of the competition, joining Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

