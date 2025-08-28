Wolves Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Wolves Vs Everton Preview: Everton arrive in the Midlands on the back of a 2-0 victory against Brighton, bouncing back from their controversial opening-day loss to Leeds United

Wolves Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tyler Dibling for Everton
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Wolves welcome Everton in the Premier League 2025-26 this weekend

  • Wolves are looking to taste victory for the first time in 2025-26 campaign

  • Everton are unbeaten in their last five league meetings with Wolves

Wolves will be looking to taste victory during their 2025-26 campaign for the first time when they return to Molineux on Saturday to entertain Everton.

Vitor Pereira's side remain goalless after their opening two fixtures, having been thumped 4-0 by Manchester City on the opening day, before a narrow 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth last weekend, having been reduced to 10 men.

With Matheus Cunha now at Manchester United and Jorgen Strand Larsen linked with a move to Newcastle United, it is little surprise that Wolves are still searching for their first goal of the season. They have failed to score in their opening three league games only once in the past six Premier League campaigns.

However, they are buoyed by a midweek EFL Cup win over West Ham, having come from behind to win late on.

Discussing the summer transfer window and the speculation surrounding Strand Larsen's future, Pereira said: "If it's my decision, of course [Strand-Larsen stays]. Of course. Because he's a very important player.

"It's not only about the technical and tactical, it's about the character. He's a player with character.

"Until now, Jorgen is our player. We'll see what happens. I understand football. Football is football. Every player has a price, I believe.

Meanwhile, Everton arrive in the Midlands on the back of a 2-0 victory against Brighton, bouncing back from their controversial opening-day loss to Leeds United, having also beaten Mansfield Town in the EFL Cup by the same scoreline on Wednesday.

Jack Grealish was instrumental on his home debut, providing two assists, while Jordan Pickford's penalty save secured a clean sheet for David Moyes' side.

The Toffees have also been active in the transfer window, securing the signing of Tyler Dibling from Southampton, with the player delighted to join the club. 

"I think it's the perfect match because of where the club is right now. Obviously, with the new stadium, the fans here are unreal, and it has a family feel to it. I think it was the perfect fit and was a no-brainer to join," Dibling announced. 

"I think I've come to Everton at the perfect time, and hopefully I can be here for many years."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves - Jorgen Strand Larsen

Amid the speculation around his future, Strand Larsen let his football do the talking on Tuesday, as he fired two past West Ham in Wolves' EFL Cup second-round tie.

The Norwegian forward recorded 18 goal involvements for his side in the Premier League last term.

Everton - Jack Grealish

Grealish enjoyed the dream home debut as his two assists guided Everton to their first win of the season at their new home.

The Manchester City loanee had registered just two assists in his previous 49 games, equalling that output inside just 52 minutes. He also registered 24 passes in the final third against Brighton, more than any other Everton player. 

MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW 

The Toffees are unbeaten in their last five league meetings with Wolves, with Wolves' last home win against Everton coming in July 2020.

David Moyes has enjoyed strong recent form against Wolves, winning eight of his last 13 Premier League meetings (D2 L3). As Everton manager, he is unbeaten in his last seven clashes with Wolves (W2 D5), a run stretching back to a 2-1 defeat in May 2004 during his first spell in charge.

Wolves, meanwhile, have struggled to create chances early this season, registering the fewest shots (15), the lowest expected goals (1.0), and just 33 touches in the opposition box — with only three teams recording fewer — across the opening two matchdays.

Despite conceding only once in 2025-26, Everton have allowed the highest expected goals against in the league (4.6). Pickford has been central to limiting the damage, ranking second among Premier League goalkeepers for goals prevented (1.6), behind only Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario (1.7).

Wolves are winless in their last 11 Premier League home games played in August (D6 L5), a run stretching back to a 2-0 victory over Fulham in 2011. They have lost their last three such fixtures, conceding at least four goals in each and 14 overall (1-4 v Brighton, 2-6 v Chelsea, 0-4 v Manchester City).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Wolves – 38.3%

Draw – 27.8%

Everton – 33.9%

