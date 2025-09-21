Potter's future as West Ham boss is in doldrums after yet another defeat
CRY defeated WHU 2-1 with Tyrick Mitchell's goal being the winner
The Hammers remain 18th in the table with three points from their opening five matches
A stunning volley from Tyrick Mitchell gave Crystal Palace a 2-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League to increase the pressure on the beleaguered Graham Potter.
There was little in the way of goalmouth action for much of the first half, though the visitors did begin to find their rhythm towards the end, with the lively Yeremy Pino looking to create.
He was involved in the first goal, as his shot was deflected away for a corner, which led to Jean-Philippe Mateta breaking the deadlock with a header in the 37th minute, with the home side failing to defend the set piece properly.
Just over a minute into the second half, the visitors were inches away from a second goal, but Maxence Lacroix smashed a header against the crossbar as the Hammers' defensive fragilities continued.
Despite barely threatening, the home side responded with a goal of their own just two minutes later as the unmarked Jarrod Bowen glanced a header into the far corner.
Though West Ham improved in the second half, Palace retook the lead against the run of play as Mitchell thumped an effort into the roof of the net with his weaker foot after West Ham failed to deal with a cross from Adam Wharton.
The Hammers remain 18th in the table with three points from their opening five matches, while unbeaten Palace move fourth with nine points.
Data Debrief: Palace increase historic unbeaten run as Mateta reaches milestone
After this win at the London Stadium, Glasner's men are now unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions, which is their joint-second longest run without defeat in their entire history.
Mateta has been a great servant for the club since his move from Mainz, initially on loan in January 2021, and his effort against the Hammers was his 50th goal in all competitions for Palace.
Though West Ham are experiencing a poor start to the season, one of the few bright sparks has been summer signing El Hadji Malick Diouf.
He now has three assists from his first five league matches, with only Michael Carrick (seven), Joe Cole (six), Jermain Defoe (six) and Frank Lampard (five) having more for the club in the Premier League before their 21st birthday.