UEFA Champions League: PSG Boss Luis Enrique Delivers Key Area That Can Help Snap Bayern's Winning Run

Luis Enrique believes the atmosphere at the Parc des Princes will help Paris Saint-Germain get the better of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Vincent Kompany's side extended their winning start to the season in all competitions to 15 games with a 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, the longest-ever such run by a team in Europe's top five leagues.
PSG and Bayern are currently the top two teams in the league phase this season, with both sides taking nine points from their opening three matches.
However, PSG have also failed to score a single goal across their last four meetings with Bayern in the Champions League; their longest run without scoring against an opponent in the competition.
Across those four games, they have attempted a total of 40 shots and hit the target on 14 occasions without finding the net.
Luis Enrique insisted this fixture would not decide who is the best team in Europe, but is confident in his team's ability at home.
"To know who the best team in Europe is, we have to wait until the end of the season," said Luis Enrique.
"We have to wait and see how many trophies the team wins. Right now, Bayern are very strong; they always are. We know how difficult the match will be, but we are ready.
"It will be an exciting match. We will try to create similar situations with similar playing principles.
"Winning 15 games in a row is remarkable, but at the Parc des Princes, with our supporters and this atmosphere, we have the confidence to overcome their pressure.
Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele has made four appearances and just one start since his return from a thigh injury.
Luis Enrique revealed the Frenchman is fit to play against, but is unsure for how long.
"Ousmane is fit," the PSG head coach added.
"He's done all the training sessions these past few weeks, he's participated in the last two matches, and has improved his physical condition.
"He'll play [on Tuesday], of course, I don't know how many minutes, but he's ready for the competition. We'll decide how long.”