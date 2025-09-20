English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush LIVE Score: West Ham Take On Palace; Spurs Play Brighton

English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Liverpool Vs Everton Score Update
Liverpool are heading to yet another Premier League win against their Merseyside rivals, Everton in the Lunch-time clash on Saturday, September 20.
Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Hartman Esteve, Foster, Anthony, Florentino, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Cullen, Laurent.
Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Edwards, Humphreys, Flemming, Pires, Broja, Hannibal, Barnes
Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Zinchenko, Douglas Luiz, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Bakwa, Ndoye, Wood
Subs: Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Kalimuendo, I. Jesus, Hutchinson, Yates, Jair Cunha, McAtee
Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, van Hecke, Gruda, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Mitoma, Kadioglu, Ayari, Veltman.
Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Welbeck, Milner, Boscagli, Gomez, Wieffer, Coppola.
Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Palhinha, Bergvall, Kudus, Richarlison, Odobert.
Subs: Kinsky, Spence, Danso, Gray, Sarr, Xavi, Johnson, Tel, Scarlett.
West Ham XI: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Mavropanos, Diouf, Ward-Prowse, Fernandes, Paqueta, Bowen, Wilson, Summerville.
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Pino, Kamada, Mateta.
Wolves XI: Sa, Agbadou, Mosquera, Toti Gomes, Tchatchoua, Lopez, Joao Gomes, Krejci, Rodrigo Gomes, Arokodare, Bellegarde
Leeds XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor
English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: MD 5 Fixtures
Wolves v Leeds
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Tottenham
Burnley vs Nottingham Forest
A grand hello to our followers for today's English Premier League 2025-26 Saturday lunch-time fixtures. Sit back and keep a track of the scores from lunch-time fixtures, right here.