English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush LIVE Score: West Ham Take On Palace; Spurs Play Brighton

Hello and welcome to the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchweek 5 Goal Rush with four teams in action including Tottenham Hotspur and under-pressure West Ham United. Graham Potter's Hammers are in need of victory with his place in jeopardy if Palace beat them today. Wolves welcome Leeds United whereas Burnley take on Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest. Catch the play-by-play updates from three Premier League 2025-26 matches, on Saturday, September 20 2025, right here
LIVE UPDATES

English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Liverpool Vs Everton Score Update

Liverpool are heading to yet another Premier League win against their Merseyside rivals, Everton in the Lunch-time clash on Saturday, September 20.

English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: MD 5 Fixtures Starting XIs

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Hartman Esteve, Foster, Anthony, Florentino, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Cullen, Laurent.

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Edwards, Humphreys, Flemming, Pires, Broja, Hannibal, Barnes

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Zinchenko, Douglas Luiz, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Bakwa, Ndoye, Wood

Subs: Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Kalimuendo, I. Jesus, Hutchinson, Yates, Jair Cunha, McAtee

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, van Hecke, Gruda, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Mitoma, Kadioglu, Ayari, Veltman.

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Welbeck, Milner, Boscagli, Gomez, Wieffer, Coppola.

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Palhinha, Bergvall, Kudus, Richarlison, Odobert.

Subs: Kinsky, Spence, Danso, Gray, Sarr, Xavi, Johnson, Tel, Scarlett.

West Ham XI: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Mavropanos, Diouf, Ward-Prowse, Fernandes, Paqueta, Bowen, Wilson, Summerville.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Pino, Kamada, Mateta.

Wolves XI: Sa, Agbadou, Mosquera, Toti Gomes, Tchatchoua, Lopez, Joao Gomes, Krejci, Rodrigo Gomes, Arokodare, Bellegarde

Leeds XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: MD 5 Fixtures

  • Wolves v Leeds

  • West Ham v Crystal Palace

  • Brighton v Tottenham

  • Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Hello

A grand hello to our followers for today's English Premier League 2025-26 Saturday lunch-time fixtures. Sit back and keep a track of the scores from lunch-time fixtures, right here.

