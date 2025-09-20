English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush LIVE Score: West Ham Take On Palace; Spurs Play Brighton

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero pictured during Saturday's 3-0 win at West Ham File

Hello and welcome to the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchweek 5 Goal Rush with four teams in action including Tottenham Hotspur and under-pressure West Ham United. Graham Potter's Hammers are in need of victory with his place in jeopardy if Palace beat them today. Wolves welcome Leeds United whereas Burnley take on Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest. Catch the play-by-play updates from three Premier League 2025-26 matches, on Saturday, September 20 2025, right here

LIVE UPDATES

20 Sept 2025, 06:49:36 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Liverpool Vs Everton Score Update Liverpool are heading to yet another Premier League win against their Merseyside rivals, Everton in the Lunch-time clash on Saturday, September 20.

20 Sept 2025, 06:27:10 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: MD 5 Fixtures Starting XIs Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Hartman Esteve, Foster, Anthony, Florentino, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Cullen, Laurent. Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Edwards, Humphreys, Flemming, Pires, Broja, Hannibal, Barnes Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Zinchenko, Douglas Luiz, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Bakwa, Ndoye, Wood Subs: Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Kalimuendo, I. Jesus, Hutchinson, Yates, Jair Cunha, McAtee Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, van Hecke, Gruda, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Mitoma, Kadioglu, Ayari, Veltman. Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Welbeck, Milner, Boscagli, Gomez, Wieffer, Coppola. Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Palhinha, Bergvall, Kudus, Richarlison, Odobert. Subs: Kinsky, Spence, Danso, Gray, Sarr, Xavi, Johnson, Tel, Scarlett. West Ham XI: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Mavropanos, Diouf, Ward-Prowse, Fernandes, Paqueta, Bowen, Wilson, Summerville. Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Pino, Kamada, Mateta. Wolves XI: Sa, Agbadou, Mosquera, Toti Gomes, Tchatchoua, Lopez, Joao Gomes, Krejci, Rodrigo Gomes, Arokodare, Bellegarde Leeds XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

20 Sept 2025, 06:23:16 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: MD 5 Fixtures Wolves v Leeds

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Tottenham

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest