Liverpool Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Merseyside Derby Starting XIs Confirmed

Liverpool Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Get live score and updates for Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 5 clash between Liverpool and Everton in Merseyside Derby on Saturday, 20 September at Anfield

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Liverpool Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26 Merseyside Derby Updates
Liverpool Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Reds Face Toffees In Merseyside Derby X/@Everton
Liverpool Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Merseyside Derby as Liverpool host Everton in Matchday 5 at Anfield on Saturday, 20 September. The Reds top the table after four straight wins and a midweek Champions League victory, often finding late winners beyond the 80th minute. Everton come in unbeaten in their last four, boosted by Jack Grealish and Kernan Dewsbury-Hall, looking to challenge Liverpool’s attack. With both sides creating chances and Liverpool’s defense showing cracks, this promises to be an exciting, high-scoring clash.
LIVE UPDATES

Liverpool Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Kick Off

We’re underway at Anfield! The Merseyside Derby has kicked off with Liverpool in their all-red kits and Everton in blue and white. From the first touch, the intensity is palpable, Everton are looking to test the Reds early, but Liverpool are pressing hard, not giving them a second to breathe. The crowd is roaring, the tension is thick, and it already feels like this one could go down to the wire.

Liverpool Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Head-To-Head

The Liverpool vs Everton fixture is one of the longest-running derbies in world football, and certainly the most frequent in England's top-flight league. The Reds have dominated Everton in the all-time head-to-head record: 126 to 84, with 87 draws.

In their most recent meeting, Diogo Jota scored the all-important goal at Anfield on April 2, 2025. Now, the club is planning to create a memorial sculpture using the physical tributes left by fans outside the stadium following his death. The corresponding fixture last season, they played out a 2-2 draw at Everton.

Liverpool's recent form includes five wins, while Everton are unbeaten in their last four. Mohamed Salah remains a key figure for the hosts. Jack Grealish, on loan at Everton, has been influential for the visitors.

Liverpool Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs

Liverpool Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Info

The Liverpool vs Everton, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Liverpool Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello, we are back with another live blog. It’s the Merseyside Derby on Saturday, 20 September at Anfield. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
Tags

