Liverpool Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Merseyside Derby Starting XIs Confirmed

We’re underway at Anfield! The Merseyside Derby has kicked off with Liverpool in their all-red kits and Everton in blue and white. From the first touch, the intensity is palpable, Everton are looking to test the Reds early, but Liverpool are pressing hard, not giving them a second to breathe. The crowd is roaring, the tension is thick, and it already feels like this one could go down to the wire.