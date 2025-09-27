West Brom 1-1 Leicester City: Late Phillips Own-goal Denies The Hosts Victory

Leicester City snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, as Nathaniel Phillips' stoppage-time own-goal denied the hosts all three points at The Hawthorns.
Samuel Iling-Junior's superb debut goal looked like it would be enough to send the Baggies second in the Championship table, until Phillips turned into his own net in the 93rd minute.
Just 10 minutes into his West Brom bow, Iling-Junior embarked on a fine solo run, before neatly slotting past Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk.
Harry Winks volleyed narrowly wide as the visitors sought a response, while Ricardo Pereira prodded just past the far post from Stephy Mavididi's cross.
The Baggies squandered a glorious opportunity to seal victory in the 90th minute, when Josh Maja fired over from inside the six-yard box after Stolarczyk could only parry Jed Wallace's free-kick.
It proved crucial as, in the third minute of stoppage time, Bobby De Cordova-Reid volleyed Abdul Fatawu's diagonal ball across the face of goal, with Phillips inadvertently diverting it beyond Josh Griffiths to ensure the spoils were shared.
Data Debrief: Foxes bounce back again
Leicester have now claimed five points from winning position this season, more than any other side in the Championship.
That came despite Marti Cifuentes' side registering just one shot on target over the 90 minutes, with an expected goals (xG) of just 0.94.
However, Leicester did see their run of six straight league wins at The Hawthorns – all under different managers – brought to an end.