West Brom 1-1 Leicester City: Late Phillips Own-goal Denies The Hosts Victory

West Brom vs Leicester City, Match Report: Samuel Iling-Junior's superb debut goal looked like it would be enough to send the Baggies second in the Championship table, until Phillips turned into his own net in the 93rd minute

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
west bromwich albion vs leicester city
Leicester celebrate their dramatic equaliser at The Hawthorns
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Leicester City snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion

  • Nathaniel Phillips' stoppage-time own-goal denied West Bromwich Albion

  • Leicester have now claimed five points from winning position this season

Leicester City snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, as Nathaniel Phillips' stoppage-time own-goal denied the hosts all three points at The Hawthorns.

Samuel Iling-Junior's superb debut goal looked like it would be enough to send the Baggies second in the Championship table, until Phillips turned into his own net in the 93rd minute.

Just 10 minutes into his West Brom bow, Iling-Junior embarked on a fine solo run, before neatly slotting past Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

Harry Winks volleyed narrowly wide as the visitors sought a response, while Ricardo Pereira prodded just past the far post from Stephy Mavididi's cross.

The Baggies squandered a glorious opportunity to seal victory in the 90th minute, when Josh Maja fired over from inside the six-yard box after Stolarczyk could only parry Jed Wallace's free-kick.

It proved crucial as, in the third minute of stoppage time, Bobby De Cordova-Reid volleyed Abdul Fatawu's diagonal ball across the face of goal, with Phillips inadvertently diverting it beyond Josh Griffiths to ensure the spoils were shared.

Data Debrief: Foxes bounce back again

Leicester have now claimed five points from winning position this season, more than any other side in the Championship.

Related Content
Related Content

That came despite Marti Cifuentes' side registering just one shot on target over the 90 minutes, with an expected goals (xG) of just 0.94.

However, Leicester did see their run of six straight league wins at The Hawthorns – all under different managers – brought to an end.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  2. IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Coincidences Galore In India's Super Over Victory

  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup: Why Was Dasun Shanaka Not Given Run Out? Super Over Wicket Confusion Explained

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Arshdeep Singh’s Experience For Victory

  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Maintain Unbeaten Run, Defeat SL In Super Over

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk Brings Uncertainty To Centre-Ladakh Talks On Statehood And Sixth Schedule

  2. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  3. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. 41 Pro-Kannada Activists Held for Disrupting Hindi Diwas Event in Bengaluru

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Netanyahu Declares Israel ‘Not Done Yet’ With Gaza War As Delegations Walk Out Of UN Speech

  2. Pakistan, Back In From The Cold?

  3. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  4. Doomscrolling Brainrot: Merriam-Webster's Major Dictionary Update Spotlights Gen Z's Growing Influence

  5. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations