Wales lost 1-0 to Canada in an international friendly match in Cardiff
Derek Cornelius scored for Canada with a stunning free-kick
Wales boss Craig Bellamy highlighted several positives for his side despite the defeat
Craig Bellamy believes there were plenty of positives to take from Wales' 1-0 friendly defeat to Canada, which was only their second loss since he took the reins.
Derek Cornelius netted the only goal of Tuesday's game in Cardiff with a magnificent free-kick, as Bellamy's side lost for just the second time in 12 matches.
Canada, who will co-host next year's World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico, started in free-flowing fashion, twice hitting the woodwork before Cornelius struck.
Wales made eight alterations to the side that battled to a 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan in their World Cup qualifier on Thursday, as Bellamy shuffled his pack.
Wales have now failed to score in nine of their last 12 friendly matches (W2 D6 L4), including each of their last three, but Bellamy remained upbeat about their showing.
He told BBC Match of the Day Wales: "Overall, I don't like losing, I have to be honest, but performance-wise, I have to be happy.
"I learned that some of our senior boys were outstanding. Some of the young boys, we have to expose them.
"We can see the gulf, we knew that was going to be the case. But if we don't do it, when are we going to do it?"
Harry Wilson, who played for the whole game for Wales, echoed Bellamy’s sentiments, saying of Canada: "They're a really good team.
"I think their recent record is really good, and for a friendly I thought it was really competitive. I think on the whole, it was a good game.
"We said before the game that there's no such thing as a friendly game. I think overall it was a good workout for us.
"We're obviously disappointed to lose, but there's a lot of positives to take.”
Wales sit third in their World Cup qualifying group, but just one point separates them from first-placed Kazakhstan.
In their next round of fixtures in October, Bellamy’s men travel to England for a friendly before hosting Belgium in a crucial qualifier.