Football

Villarreal 1-5 Barcelona, La Liga: Raphinha, Lewandowski Star In Blaugrana Bash

Barcelona remain top of the La Liga standings as they preserved a four-point lead over defending champions Real Madrid in second

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski helped Barcelona to a big win
info_icon

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha both scored twice to help Barcelona thrash Villarreal 5-1 on Sunday. (More Football News)

Barcelona suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down to Monaco in the Champions League in midweek, but Hansi Flick's team bounced back in style in La Liga.

They have now won their opening six league matches under Flick to start the season.

Lewandowski found the net twice inside 35 minutes before Villarreal pulled a quick one back through Ayoze Perez.

But Pablo Torre made it 3-1 after the break and Raphinha completed the rout for Barca with two goals late in the second half.

Barcelona did, however, lose goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen just before half-time after the German goalkeeper fell and was visibly in pain as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

The Blaugrana remain top of the standings as they preserved a four-point lead over defending champions Real Madrid in second. 

Data Debrief: Ten in a row for free-scoring Barca

That is now 10 LaLiga wins on the spin for Barca over the course of this season and the end of last. That is their longest such winning streak since 2017, when Lionel Messi was still running the show.

Barca have now scored 23 goals in all competitions this season, a tally bettered only by Bayern Munich (29).

The Blaugrana's five goals on Sunday came from 4.08 xG, though Villarreal did have chances of their own, accumulating 2.11 xG, so Flick will want to see his team tighten up at the back.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Praises Rishabh Pant For 'Superb' India Return
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 4 Stats: Ravi Ashwin Masterclass And Yet Another Big Win
  3. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sri Lanka On Verge Of Success With Two Wickets Remaining; Kiwis Need 68 Runs To Win
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin Equals Shane Warne's Record With 6-Wicket Haul
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Highlights, 3rd ODI: RSA Win By 7 Wickets; AFG Clinch Series 2-1
Football News
  1. Brighton 2-2 Nottingham Forest, EPL: Welbeck Urges Seagulls To Learn From 'Harsh Lesson'
  2. Preston North End 0-0 Blackburn Rovers, EFL Championship: Both Teams See Red In Feisty Derby
  3. Villarreal 1-5 Barcelona, La Liga: Raphinha, Lewandowski Star In Blaugrana Bash
  4. Stuttgart 5-1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: Undav Brace Leads Rout
  5. Man City 2-2 Arsenal, Premier League: John Stones Strikes Late To Deny 10-Man Gunners
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  3. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  4. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  5. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'The World Listens To India': PM Modi In New York | Key Highlights
  2. UP FSDA Collects 'Prasadam' Samples From Mathura Amid Tirupati Laddu Row
  3. 'India Ready for Dialogue with Pakistan, But Terrorism Must Stop': Rajnath Singh In J&K
  4. India Signs Three IPEF Agreements During PM Modi’s US Visit. Details Inside
  5. Uday Bhanu Chib Becomes New Indian Youth Congress President
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  4. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  5. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
World News
  1. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  2. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  3. Modi And Biden Discuss Defence And Clean Energy
  4. France Tilts To The Right As PM Barnier Announces New Cabinet After Weeks Of Political Turmoil
  5. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch