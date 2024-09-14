USWNT: Phallon Tullis-Joyce Expects More Success For United States Women's Team Under Emma Hayes

Phallon Tullis-Joyce is excited by the job Emma Hayes has already done with the United States and predicts she will have even more success in the role. (More Football News)
Hayes left Chelsea after 12 years in charge in May, going out on a high after leading the Blues to a fifth consecutive Women's Super League triumph on the final day of last season.
It was her seventh title overall with Chelsea, also winning five FA Cups and two League Cups, as well as leading the team to the Champions League final in 2020-21.
Hayes began her tenure as the USA boss in May and helped the team to a record-extending fifth Olympic gold in Paris, as an undefeated tournament ended with a 1-0 win over Brazil in August.
Having made such a bright start to life with the USWNT, Tullis-Joyce, who has never played for her national team, is expecting great things from Hayes.
Speaking at the Barclays WSL's 2024-25 season launch media day, the goalkeeper told Stats Perform: "I think that's incredible for US soccer to have such a notable coach.
"Everyone has seen how great she's done in this league alone, and I'm excited to see what she does with the US Women's National Team.
"She's already done an amazing job, so I can imagine she's going to do so many more great things for time to come, especially for the younger generations."
One of the players who did not feature at the Olympics for the USWNT was Alex Morgan, who recently announced her retirement from football.
Morgan, regarded as a USA legend, is one of the most decorated players in the history of the team, winning back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019 and clinching Olympic gold in 2012.
She is ninth on the all-time appearance charts having earned 224 caps, and since her international debut in March 2010, no player has been involved in more goals for the USA than her (175, 123 goals, 52 assists).
Tullis-Joyce was full of praise for the former striker and explained how she drove her to improve after coming up against her.
"Just massive respect for Alex Morgan, she's definitely a player that I've looked up to as an American," Tullis-Joyce said.
"She was one of the ones that we saw on the national team constantly just shredding goalkeepers left and right.
"Honestly, I'm learning from her how to protect my goal a little bit better. I had the fortunate opportunity to play against her several times.
"Honestly, she just seems like such a great person. And I wish her all the best in her retirement, especially after what she's done for women's football."