USA At Copa America 2024: Focus On Performance Rather Than Result Against Brazil, Says Coach Gregg Berhalter

United States head coach Gregg Berhalter has said he will be prioritising the performance over the result when his team take on Brazil. (More Football News)
Berhalter watched on as the USA began their Copa America preparations with a 5-1 defeat to Colombia in Maryland, their heaviest defeat since 2016.
Colombia scored three times in 11 minutes late in the second half, sparking scepticism among supporters about the ability of the squad, and its coach, to compete against the top sides in international football.
But ahead of their meeting with the five-time World Cup winners in a friendly in Florida, Berhalter insisted that his team will not change course and continue preparations as planned for the 48th edition of the tournament, which the USA will host.
"We want to gain information on both Brazil and our own players, so we have to be brave and we have to continue with our plan," said Berhalter.
"Obviously a lot of pressure from the outside after a 5-1 defeat at home but for us, again, it's about preparing this group for Copa America.
"If we look after the game and we see 11 guys, 16 guys, performing at an eight out of 10 level, that will be enough.
"We know Brazil's a very good team but for us, it's about how we perform at our highest level against teams like this."
The Selecao have not lost to the USA since 1998, with Brazil having a 28-8 aggregate scoreline in their favour in those intervening matches against the Stars and Stripes.
The USA begin their Copa America campaign against Bolivia, before facing Panama and Uruguay as they hope to replicate or better their semi-final run in the competition in 2016.