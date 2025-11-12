UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Preview, Live Streaming – Your Guide For Fifth-Round Match

Iraq and UAE contest for FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff position
First match in Abu Dhabi; second in Basra, Iraq
Iraq last qualified for World Cup in 1986, UAE in 1990
Iraq and the United Arab Emirates will face off in a critical two-legged knockout series, with their hopes for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification hanging in the balance.
The victor of the AFC qualifier fifth-round fixture will secure a place in the intercontinental playoffs, offering a chance at one of the final two spots in the expanded 48-team global tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Decisive Qualification Showdown Beckons
The first UAE vs Iraq match will take place in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, with the return leg scheduled for next Tuesday in Basra, Iraq. The winning team will advance to FIFA's intercontinental playoffs in March, where they will unite with five other teams from various confederations. Two World Cup berths remain open.
Iraq coach Graham Arnold stressed the importance of the upcoming match, stating, "Our first goal is to secure Iraq's qualification to the World Cup, which is the most important achievement for us."
Arnold, who previously led Australia to the 2022 World Cup round of 16 – a loss to eventual champion Argentina – stepped down as Socceroos head coach in September last year. He took charge of Iraq in March after his predecessor, Jesus Casas, was sacked, and intends to apply his qualification expertise.
Iraq last participated in the tournament in 1986. "Qualifying through the playoffs is a historic opportunity for Iraq, and we must take it," Arnold said. "We need everyone representing Iraq to give everything."
Home Advantage Controversy
Both Iraq and the UAE placed third in their groups during the third qualification round, where only the top two teams secured automatic berths. In October's fourth round, both nations again missed out, finishing second in their three-team groups behind Qatar and Saudi Arabia, who earned their World Cup places then.
Coach Arnold expressed dissatisfaction regarding the fourth round's setup. He posited that Qatar and Saudi Arabia benefited from home advantage and received six days of rest between matches, which was twice the rest provided to the other four teams.
"I've never seen anything like this format in my career. When I was with Australia, we were told these playoffs would be at a neutral venue," Arnold said. "It's the same situation – Qatar had six days of rest, home support, and went through." However, the head coach expects that the 60,000 fans in Basra will create an impactful atmosphere during the return leg.
UAE head coach Cosmin Olaroiu voiced similar frustrations about the fourth round but implored his players to focus on the upcoming match. Thursday's game anticipates a sold-out crowd of 36,000 fans at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium. UAE haven't qualified for the World Cup finals since their sole appearance in 1990.
"We have to forget the Qatar match," Olaroiu said. "We still have an opportunity to qualify for the World Cup, and we must take advantage of it. We have to be at our best against Iraq, and everyone has a part to play."
Asia's Increased World Cup Places
Asia received eight automatic qualification places for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Japan, South Korea, Australia, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Jordan qualified from the third round. Last month, Saudi Arabia and Qatar joined them.
Saudi Arabia, following a victory against Indonesia, secured the necessary draw on home soil against Iraq, ensuring they won Group B. This crucial draw confirmed their spot in the World Cup.
UAE vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: Fixtures
Leg 1: UAE vs Iraq – Thursday, November 12, 2025 at 9:30 PM IST
Leg 2: Iraq vs UAE – Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 9:30 PM IST
UAE vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers fifth-round fixture between United Arab Emirates and Iraq will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no live television broadcast of the match.
Other live streaming and telecast details:
Iraq: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, Al Iraqiya Sports, Al Rabiaa Sport TV
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Dubai Sports Asia 1, beIN Sports HD 2, Sharjah Sports, Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 1
(With AP Inputs)