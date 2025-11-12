UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Preview, Live Streaming – Your Guide For Fifth-Round Match

Iraq and UAE vie for the final FIFA World Cup 2026 spots in an intense two-legged fifth-round AFC qualification playoff series, with both sides aiming for a historic appearance in the expanded tournament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
United Arab Emirates vs Iraq Preview FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers fifth round live streaming
The United Arab Emirates will face Iraq in a two-legged FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers fifth-round tie. | Photo: X/UAEFNT/IraqNT_EN
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iraq and UAE contest for FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff position

  • First match in Abu Dhabi; second in Basra, Iraq

  • Iraq last qualified for World Cup in 1986, UAE in 1990

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates will face off in a critical two-legged knockout series, with their hopes for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification hanging in the balance.

The victor of the AFC qualifier fifth-round fixture will secure a place in the intercontinental playoffs, offering a chance at one of the final two spots in the expanded 48-team global tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Decisive Qualification Showdown Beckons

The first UAE vs Iraq match will take place in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, with the return leg scheduled for next Tuesday in Basra, Iraq. The winning team will advance to FIFA's intercontinental playoffs in March, where they will unite with five other teams from various confederations. Two World Cup berths remain open.

Iraq coach Graham Arnold stressed the importance of the upcoming match, stating, "Our first goal is to secure Iraq's qualification to the World Cup, which is the most important achievement for us."

Arnold, who previously led Australia to the 2022 World Cup round of 16 – a loss to eventual champion Argentina – stepped down as Socceroos head coach in September last year. He took charge of Iraq in March after his predecessor, Jesus Casas, was sacked, and intends to apply his qualification expertise.

Related Content
Related Content

Iraq last participated in the tournament in 1986. "Qualifying through the playoffs is a historic opportunity for Iraq, and we must take it," Arnold said. "We need everyone representing Iraq to give everything."

Home Advantage Controversy

Both Iraq and the UAE placed third in their groups during the third qualification round, where only the top two teams secured automatic berths. In October's fourth round, both nations again missed out, finishing second in their three-team groups behind Qatar and Saudi Arabia, who earned their World Cup places then.

Coach Arnold expressed dissatisfaction regarding the fourth round's setup. He posited that Qatar and Saudi Arabia benefited from home advantage and received six days of rest between matches, which was twice the rest provided to the other four teams.

"I've never seen anything like this format in my career. When I was with Australia, we were told these playoffs would be at a neutral venue," Arnold said. "It's the same situation – Qatar had six days of rest, home support, and went through." However, the head coach expects that the 60,000 fans in Basra will create an impactful atmosphere during the return leg.

UAE head coach Cosmin Olaroiu voiced similar frustrations about the fourth round but implored his players to focus on the upcoming match. Thursday's game anticipates a sold-out crowd of 36,000 fans at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium. UAE haven't qualified for the World Cup finals since their sole appearance in 1990.

"We have to forget the Qatar match," Olaroiu said. "We still have an opportunity to qualify for the World Cup, and we must take advantage of it. We have to be at our best against Iraq, and everyone has a part to play."

Asia's Increased World Cup Places

Asia received eight automatic qualification places for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Japan, South Korea, Australia, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Jordan qualified from the third round. Last month, Saudi Arabia and Qatar joined them.

Saudi Arabia, following a victory against Indonesia, secured the necessary draw on home soil against Iraq, ensuring they won Group B. This crucial draw confirmed their spot in the World Cup.

UAE vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: Fixtures

  • Leg 1: UAE vs Iraq – Thursday, November 12, 2025 at 9:30 PM IST

  • Leg 2: Iraq vs UAE – Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 9:30 PM IST

UAE vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers fifth-round fixture between United Arab Emirates and Iraq will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no live television broadcast of the match.

Other live streaming and telecast details:

  • Iraq: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, Al Iraqiya Sports, Al Rabiaa Sport TV

  • United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Dubai Sports Asia 1, beIN Sports HD 2, Sharjah Sports, Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 1

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial ODI: Great Start From IND-A In Rajkot As SA-A Lose Two Wickets

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  4. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  5. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

  4. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  5. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates