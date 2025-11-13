UAE 1-1 Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Highlights: Match Ends In Frustrating Draw; All To Play For In 2nd Leg

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Hello There!
Good evening football fans. Exciting leg 1 on the cards between UAE and Iraq at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match will kick-off at 9:30PM (IST). Stay tuned for the build-up, latest updates, playing XIs and play-by-play commentary from the match.
UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Match Details!
Venue: Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time: 09:30PM IST
Live Streaming: FanCode app/website
UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Iraq Playing XI!
Starting XI (4-4-2): Jalal Hassan Hachim (GK & C), Zaidd Tahseen, Akam Rahman, Merchas Doski, Hussein Ali, Amir Al-Ammari, Ali Jasim, Marko Lawk Farji, Aimar Sher, Mohannad Ali Kadhim and Ali Al Zubaidi
Substitutes: Kevin Yakob, Ahmed Al-Hajjaj, Munaf Younus, Fahad Talib Raheem, Osama Jabbar, Mustafa Saadoon, Hasan Abdulkareem, Ahmed Basil, Aymen Hussein, Sherko Kareem, Zidane Iqbal and Hussein Ali Al-Saedi
UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: UAE Playing XI!
Starting XI (4-4-1-1): Khalid Eisa (GK), Alaeddine Zouhir, Lucas Pimenta, Ruben Canedo, Marcus Meloni, Abdalla Ramadan, Yahia Nader, Sultan Adil Alamiri, Luan Pereira, Harib Abdalla and Nicolas Gimenez
Substitutes: Bruno, Gastón Álvarez Suarez, Ali Saleh Amro, Mohammed Rabii, Hamad Al Meqebaali, Majid Rashid, Khaled Ebraheim, Caio Canedo, Kouame Autonne, Caio, Richard Akonnor and Adel Al-Hosani
UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Head-To-Head Last 5 Matches!
UAE 2-0 Iraq (November 2016)
Iraq 1-0 UAE (September 2017)
UAE 0-0 Iraq (January 2021)
UAE 2-2 Iraq (October 2021)
Iraq 1-0 UAE (March 2022)
UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Kick-Off!
Underway for the 1st leg of the 5th round of the AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers between UAE and Iraq.
UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: GOAL! 10'|UAE 0-1 IRA
Iraq open the scoring 10 minutes into the start as Ali Ibrahim Al Zubaidi turns in an easy chance. Early defensive setback for the UAE. Following a set piece, a right-footed shot was taken from the center of the penalty area, directed straight toward the center of the goal.
UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: 18' GOALL!|UAE 1-1 IRA
UAE's Luanzinho equals the scoring and cancels Iraq's 10th minute lead with an extra ordinary header from close range to the back of the net. Abdalla Ramadan with an exquisite cross there.
UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: 30'|UAE 1-1 IRA
Iraq are knocking on the doors here for a second goal of the night. Ali Al Zubaidi sees his right-footed shot getting saved by Khalid Eissa.
UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: 37'|UAE 1-1 IRA
UAE's Sultan Adil misses a golden opportunity to take the lead as his right-footed shot edges past the right corner. Nicolas Gimenez also has a shot saved from the left side of the box. It's all happening over here.
UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Half-Time|UAE 1-1 IRA
The half-time whistle has been blown and it is locked 1-1 with all to play for in the second-half. UAE's Luanzinho cancelled Ali Al Hamadi's opener for Iraq in the 10th minute. The Iraqis have dominated the possession (47-53) and they have also dominated in terms of total shots (7) as well as shots on target (3).
UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Second-Half Begins!
The remaining 45 minutes are underway. UAE and Iraq have their plans chalked out - find opportunities to score goal and head into the 2nd leg with an upper hand.
UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: 64'|UAE 1-1 IRA
Iraq are defending deep and quite well as a couple of shots from Yahia Nader and Nicolas Gimenez is saved by the goalkeeper. UAE have taken off the architects of the first goal - Luanzinho and Abdalla Ramadan for Ali Saleh and Bruno.
UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: 78'|UAE 1-1 IRA
UAE are making good combinations to move forward but they fail to make any difference whatsoever as Iraq keep blocking the attacks from all channels.
UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Full-Time|UAE 1-1 IRA
It ends 1-1 at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium for the 1st leg of the AFC qualifier match between UAE and Iraq. Luanzinho and Ali Al-Hammadi's goals were the only ones to be scored in this match and both teams will meet each other in the 2nd leg with an aim to go through to the FIFA play-off tournament.