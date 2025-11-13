UAE 1-1 Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Highlights: Match Ends In Frustrating Draw; All To Play For In 2nd Leg

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers Highlights: Leg 1 of the match between UAE and Iraq ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw at the Mohamed Bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. Catch the highlights and key updates from the match below

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
UAE 1-1 Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers Live Score
Marcous Vinicius of the UAE, left, passes the ball past Iraqi's Ali Jasim during the 2026 World Cup play off first leg soccer match between UAE and Iraq in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 AP Photo
UAE and Iraq played out a frustrating 1-1 draw at the Mohamed Bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi to end the 1st leg of their FIFA World Cup 2026 5th round qualifiers. Al-Hammadi had put the visitors in front 10 minutes into the start through a right-footed effort following a free kick. Iraq's opener was cancelled by UAE's Luanzinho in the 18th minute with a head through an exquisite cross by Abdalla Ramadan. Both the teams will now get involved in the 2nd leg taking place in 5 days' time. Earlier in the 4th round, the UAE had defeated Oman by 2-1 on October 11 before losing to Qatar by the same score line 3 days later. Iraq, on the other hand, had a narrow 1-0 win over Indonesia and a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia during their previous qualifying matches last month. Both the teams will have to fight it out in Basra on November 18 for a berth in the 6-team FIFA Play-off tournament (March 2026), which will offer the remaining 2 spots for the World Cup in the North Americas. Catch the highlights from the match below.
LIVE UPDATES

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Hello There! 

Good evening football fans. Exciting leg 1 on the cards between UAE and Iraq at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match will kick-off at 9:30PM (IST). Stay tuned for the build-up, latest updates, playing XIs and play-by-play commentary from the match.

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Match Details!

Fixture: UAE Vs Iraq, AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers 5th round, 1st leg

Venue: Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 09:30PM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode app/website

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Iraq Playing XI!

Starting XI (4-4-2): Jalal Hassan Hachim (GK & C), Zaidd Tahseen, Akam Rahman, Merchas Doski, Hussein Ali, Amir Al-Ammari, Ali Jasim, Marko Lawk Farji, Aimar Sher, Mohannad Ali Kadhim and Ali Al Zubaidi

Substitutes: Kevin Yakob, Ahmed Al-Hajjaj, Munaf Younus, Fahad Talib Raheem, Osama Jabbar, Mustafa Saadoon, Hasan Abdulkareem, Ahmed Basil, Aymen Hussein, Sherko Kareem, Zidane Iqbal and Hussein Ali Al-Saedi

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: UAE Playing XI!

Starting XI (4-4-1-1): Khalid Eisa (GK), Alaeddine Zouhir, Lucas Pimenta, Ruben Canedo, Marcus Meloni, Abdalla Ramadan, Yahia Nader, Sultan Adil Alamiri, Luan Pereira, Harib Abdalla and Nicolas Gimenez

Substitutes: Bruno, Gastón Álvarez Suarez, Ali Saleh Amro, Mohammed Rabii, Hamad Al Meqebaali, Majid Rashid, Khaled Ebraheim, Caio Canedo, Kouame Autonne, Caio, Richard Akonnor and Adel Al-Hosani

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Head-To-Head Last 5 Matches!

UAE 2-0 Iraq (November 2016)

Iraq 1-0 UAE (September 2017)

UAE 0-0 Iraq (January 2021)

UAE 2-2 Iraq (October 2021)

Iraq 1-0 UAE (March 2022)

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Kick-Off!

Underway for the 1st leg of the 5th round of the AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers between UAE and Iraq.

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: GOAL! 10'|UAE 0-1 IRA

Iraq open the scoring 10 minutes into the start as Ali Ibrahim Al Zubaidi turns in an easy chance. Early defensive setback for the UAE. Following a set piece, a right-footed shot was taken from the center of the penalty area, directed straight toward the center of the goal.

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: 18' GOALL!|UAE 1-1 IRA

UAE's Luanzinho equals the scoring and cancels Iraq's 10th minute lead with an extra ordinary header from close range to the back of the net. Abdalla Ramadan with an exquisite cross there.

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: 30'|UAE 1-1 IRA

Iraq are knocking on the doors here for a second goal of the night. Ali Al Zubaidi sees his right-footed shot getting saved by Khalid Eissa.

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: 37'|UAE 1-1 IRA

UAE's Sultan Adil misses a golden opportunity to take the lead as his right-footed shot edges past the right corner. Nicolas Gimenez also has a shot saved from the left side of the box. It's all happening over here.

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Half-Time|UAE 1-1 IRA

The half-time whistle has been blown and it is locked 1-1 with all to play for in the second-half. UAE's Luanzinho cancelled Ali Al Hamadi's opener for Iraq in the 10th minute. The Iraqis have dominated the possession (47-53) and they have also dominated in terms of total shots (7) as well as shots on target (3).

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Second-Half Begins! 

The remaining 45 minutes are underway. UAE and Iraq have their plans chalked out - find opportunities to score goal and head into the 2nd leg with an upper hand.

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: 64'|UAE 1-1 IRA 

Iraq are defending deep and quite well as a couple of shots from Yahia Nader and Nicolas Gimenez is saved by the goalkeeper. UAE have taken off the architects of the first goal - Luanzinho and Abdalla Ramadan for Ali Saleh and Bruno.

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: 78'|UAE 1-1 IRA

UAE are making good combinations to move forward but they fail to make any difference whatsoever as Iraq keep blocking the attacks from all channels.

UAE Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Full-Time|UAE 1-1 IRA

It ends 1-1 at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium for the 1st leg of the AFC qualifier match between UAE and Iraq. Luanzinho and Ali Al-Hammadi's goals were the only ones to be scored in this match and both teams will meet each other in the 2nd leg with an aim to go through to the FIFA play-off tournament.

Published At:
