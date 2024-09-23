New Socceroos Head Coach Popovic Confident In Australia Prospects After Replacing Arnold

Tony Popovic has pledged to instil a new energy into Australia's play after replacing Graham Arnold as the Socceroos' head coach. (More Football News)
Arnold surprisingly resigned after six years in the role on Friday, following a poor start to Australia's 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.
A 1-0 defeat at home to Bahrain and a goalless draw in Indonesia in the September international break left the Socceroos fifth in the Asian World Cup qualification standings, with only the top two finishers getting automatic spots at the 48-team tournament.
Former Crystal Palace centre-back Popovich, who won 58 caps for Australia between 1995 and 2006, says there is enough talent available to change their fortunes.
"Coaching the Socceroos is probably a dream come true," Popovic told reporters at an introductory news conference. "I look forward to the challenge. I'm excited by it.
"The Socceroos are in a good position. This campaign hasn't started the best, but I know there's enough time, enough games.
"The team maybe looked a little bit flat. I don't think it'll take too much to change the way we play.
"We'll do it with energy, we'll do it with desire, and do it with speed and a dynamic type of play that I think the players will enjoy."
Since moving into management, Popovich has won A-League Premiership titles with Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory, also leading the former to the AFC Champions League crown in 2014.
Expectations around the Australian national team have been heightened in recent years, with the side reaching five straight World Cups and advancing to the last 16 at Qatar 2022, escaping a group that contained Denmark and Tunisia.
"Australia needs to be qualifying for World Cups," Popovich said. "Two times in the last five, we qualified automatically, it's not easy. But should we not aim for first spot? No, we should always aim to be the best.
"What follows from that is we expect more in managing qualifiers. That's not a bad thing. Expect more from me."