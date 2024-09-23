Football

New Socceroos Head Coach Popovic Confident In Australia Prospects After Replacing Arnold

Graham Arnold surprisingly resigned after six years in the role, following a poor start to Australia's 2026 World Cup qualification campaign

Tony Popovic
Tony Popovic speaks at his Australia unveiling
info_icon

Tony Popovic has pledged to instil a new energy into Australia's play after replacing Graham Arnold as the Socceroos' head coach. (More Football News)

Arnold surprisingly resigned after six years in the role on Friday, following a poor start to Australia's 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

A 1-0 defeat at home to Bahrain and a goalless draw in Indonesia in the September international break left the Socceroos fifth in the Asian World Cup qualification standings, with only the top two finishers getting automatic spots at the 48-team tournament. 

Former Crystal Palace centre-back Popovich, who won 58 caps for Australia between 1995 and 2006, says there is enough talent available to change their fortunes.

"Coaching the Socceroos is probably a dream come true," Popovic told reporters at an introductory news conference. "I look forward to the challenge. I'm excited by it. 

"The Socceroos are in a good position. This campaign hasn't started the best, but I know there's enough time, enough games.

"The team maybe looked a little bit flat. I don't think it'll take too much to change the way we play.

"We'll do it with energy, we'll do it with desire, and do it with speed and a dynamic type of play that I think the players will enjoy."

Since moving into management, Popovich has won A-League Premiership titles with Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory, also leading the former to the AFC Champions League crown in 2014.

Expectations around the Australian national team have been heightened in recent years, with the side reaching five straight World Cups and advancing to the last 16 at Qatar 2022, escaping a group that contained Denmark and Tunisia. 

"Australia needs to be qualifying for World Cups," Popovich said. "Two times in the last five, we qualified automatically, it's not easy. But should we not aim for first spot? No, we should always aim to be the best.

"What follows from that is we expect more in managing qualifiers. That's not a bad thing. Expect more from me."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Dinesh Karthik Opens Up On The Debate
  2. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  3. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rapid Jayasuriya Wraps Up 63-Run Win Over Kiwis In Galle
  4. Nepal Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs OMN
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs SLK Match
Football News
  1. Serie A: Inzaghi Questions Inter's Attitude As Fonseca Hails Milan's Courage
  2. Stuttgart Vs Dortmund, Bundesliga: Deniz Undav Opens Up After 5-1 Victory
  3. Villareal Vs Barcelona, La Liga: Flick Concerned About Extent Of Ter Stegen's 'Serious Injury'
  4. Inter Vs AC Milan: Rossoneri Beat Rivals 2-1 At San Siro - In Pics
  5. Ligue 1: Marseille Beat Lyon In Five-Goal Thriller - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  2. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  3. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  5. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 23 2024
  2. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  3. What Are Semiconductors, Why Are They Crucial? Decoding Tech As PM Fetches 'Watershed' Project In US
  4. Atishi Takes Charge As Delhi CM With Message For Arvind Kejriwal'a Return
  5. 'Watching, Downloading Child Pornography Are Offences': Key SC Order On Child Porn Laws In Detail
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President
  2. Israel VS Hezbollah: Strikes Continue As Fears Of All-Out War Peak; IDF Probes Top Hamas Leader's 'Possible Death'
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  5. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
Latest Stories
  1. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  8. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights