UEFA Nations League: De Jong Returns To Netherlands Squad, Depay And Ake Out

Frenkie de Jong is in line to make his first Netherlands appearance in 14 months after being named in Ronald Koeman's squad for their Nations League fixtures next week. (More Football News)
De Jong last featured for his country in a European Championship qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in September last year.
The 27-year-old missed Euro 2024 with a lingering ankle injury, but returned to action in Barcelona's Champions League win over Young Boys last month.
He has since made six appearances in all competitions, and will be looking to help the Netherlands advance to the quarter-finals of the Nations League.
Koeman's side sit second in Group A3 with five points, level with Hungary, who they face at the Johan Cruijff Arena on November 16, before they take on Bosnia and Herzegovina three days later.
Other returnees for Koeman include PSV Eindhoven's Noa Lang and Ajax's Devyne Rensch, but there is no room for either Memphis Depay or Nathan Ake.
Depay, who has 98 appearances for his country since his debut in 2013, has not been picked for the Oranje's opening four Nations League fixtures.
The 30-year-old joined Brazilian side Corinthians from Atletico Madrid in September, and has scored two goals in six appearances for his new club.
Manchester City's Ake has also missed out despite returning from a hamstring injury for Pep Guardiola's side at the end of last month.
Netherlands squad in full:
Mark Flekken (Brentford), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion); Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Jorrel Hato, Devyne Rensch (both Ajax Amsterdam), Jurriën Timber (Arsenal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion); Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion); Brian Brobbey (Ajax Amsterdam), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Noa Lang (PSV Eindhoven), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Ajax Amsterdam), Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United).