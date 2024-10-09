Football

UEFA Nations League 2024: Second England Call-Up 'Means So Much' To Dominic Solanke

While talking about his drive to earn a Three Lions recall, Solanke also revealed that he has kept hold of the shirt he made his England debut in

Dominic-Solanke-England-Training
Dominic Solanke training with England.
info_icon

Dominic Solanke was in a reflective mood at the press conference ahead of England’s Nations League match against Greece on Thursday. (More Football News)

The 27-year-old picked up his only England cap seven years ago, coming off the bench as a 75th-minute substitute in a goalless draw with Brazil in a friendly at Wembley. 

But, with captain Harry Kane an injury doubt for the Greece fixture, Solanke could be about to double his tally of England appearances after his international recall by interim manager Lee Carsley.

The significance of returning to the national team was not lost on the Tottenham striker, who even spent two years in the Championship with Bournemouth during his international exile.

“It means so much, I’ve worked very hard to get back to this moment,” he said.

“Obviously, I made my debut a long time ago now. It’s been quite a journey, but to get back here is a great feeling for me and the family.

“It’s just part of football. Everything happens at the right time for you. Everyone’s journey is different.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way. I feel like this is the way it had to be for me and I feel like my game is clicking now and I feel good in myself.”

Having had to wait so long to be back in England contention, it would have been understandable to lose hope, but Solanke explained that he always kept faith in his ability.

“[I had to] just keep playing well and scoring goals and I always believed that I would get back here,” he added.

“That was my mindset. I'm thankful to be back here now, and hopefully I can stay here.

“It was definitely something I was pushing for, but there's so many good players that could represent England

“It's a dream to play for your country, so when you don't get selected, it definitely motivates you to work even harder to make the next one.”

While talking about his drive to earn a Three Lions recall, Solanke also revealed that he has kept hold of the shirt he made his England debut in.

He said: “I think over the years, when I do see it, I've always thought 'When I get back there and win more caps for my country.’

“Having something like that on the wall is definitely extra motivation.”

Solanke is in form, with two goals in his last three Premier League appearances.

But he acknowledged that the journey to get to where he is now was one that required mental fortitude.

“The mental side of football is just as big these days, because there's so many ups and downs, a lot going on, on and off the pitch,” he said.

“So it's important to stay focused and believe in yourself and keep working hard.

“Everyone's journey is different. Some people have a smooth-sailing career and some not as smooth. It's just about sticking with it.”

