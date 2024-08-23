Football

Tottenham Vs Everton: Ange Postecoglou Rules Dominic Solanke Out Of Spurs Home Debut

It serves as a huge blow for Postecoglou as he aims to improve on their fifth place finish in the division last season, with Solanke's arrival thought to be the missing piece to his front line

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Dominic Solanke will miss Tottenham Hotspurs' trip to Everton
Ange Postecoglou confirmed that Tottenham's £65million signing Dominic Solanke will miss this weekend's Premier League encounter against Everton. (More Football News)

Solanke, who made his debut for the club in their 1-1 draw with Leicester City in their opening game of the new season, picked up an ankle injury in the East Midlands.

The 26-year-old made a promising start to his Spurs career at the King Power Stadium, recording the most shots (three) and shots on target (three), with his eight touches in the opposition box only bettered by Son Heung-min (10). 

It serves as a huge blow for Postecoglou as he aims to improve on their fifth place finish in the division last season, with Solanke's arrival thought to be the missing piece to his front line. 

His 22 goal involvements (19 goals and three assists) for the Cherries was the joint-ninth highest in the division, but Spurs will now have to turn to their other striking options for the visit of Sean Dyche's side. 

"Dom picked up a knock in the last game," Postecoglou said. "He got through the game, but it flared up the day after, and he'll miss the game tomorrow.

"It's an ankle injury. He copped it really early on, someone went across his ankle."

After full-time on Saturday, Solanke will have missed more league minutes for Spurs than he did in the entirety of 2023-24 (88).

The striker had 100% availability for Bournemouth last season, missing only five league games across three seasons for the Cherries.

Postecoglou also confirmed that midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur would be unavailable for the fixture following a serious head collision against the Foxes. 

The Uruguayan was stretchered off in the 78th minute after an incident inside the area, but there was more positive news on defender Pedro Porro, who was seen struggling during the contest. 

"Irrespective of concussion protocols, any head injury we’ve always got to be more conservative from my perspective," Postecoglou said.

"He’s bounced back really well, he’s done all the tests and feels good but we’ll take our time with Rodrigo to make sure he’s absolutely 100 per cent before we put him out there again. It’s unfortunate for Rodrigo as he had a good game on Monday night.

"Pedro [Porro] is fine, he trained this week and we have no other concerns."

There will be a return for Yves Bissouma to Spurs' ranks, however, after he was suspended for the trip to Leicester following a video surfacing on social media of the Mali international inhaling nitrous oxide. 

"Biss is available but we've got some options there. The whole idea of trying to bulk up the squad is for these situations.

"He's available for selection. The bridge building continues," Postecoglou said.

