Injured Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Withdraws From Spain Squad

Injured Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Withdraws From Spain Squad

Spain will be without star winger Lamine Yamal for their upcoming Nations League games against Denmark and Switzerland. (More Football News)

Yamal starred for La Roja at Euro 2024 and has been exceptional for Barcelona so far this season.

The teenager has already provided a La Liga-leading seven assists this term, while his 12 goal contributions rank joint-third in Spain's top tier, behind club-mates Robert Lewandowski (16) and Raphinha (13).

Yamal has also attempted (84) and completed (34) more dribbles than any other player in LaLiga in 2024-25, while Barca's two league defeats have come in matches in which the attacker did not start; a 4-2 loss at Osasuna in September, and a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Indeed, injured Yamal was left out of Hansi Flick's squad against La Real, and Spain have now called up Bryan Gil in his place, and Barcelona confirmed on Monday that the 17-year-old has suffered a grade one high ankle sprain, and will be out of action for up to three weeks.

Luis de la Fuente's team are top of their Nations League group, with 10 points from their four matches.

La Roja face Denmark on Friday before hosting Switzerland on November 18. 

Should Spain collect one more win from their final two matches of 2024, then they will set a new national record for the number of victories in all competitions in a single calendar year. surpassing the 10 they managed in 2009.

Barca also confirmed that Lewandowski will need 10 days out of action after suffering a back injury, meaning he will sit out Poland's matches against Portugal and Scotland.

