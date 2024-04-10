Football

UEFA Europa, Conference League 2023-24 Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Schedule, Time - All You Need To Know

The UEFA Europa and Conference League action returns with the quarter-final ties as the likes of Liverpool, AS Roma, AC Milan and Aston Villa eye silverware glory. Here is all you need to know - live stream, schedule, timings and more

Liverpool will take on Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League QF, 1st leg. Photo: AP
The likes of Liverpool, AC Milan and Aston Villa will be likely favourites when these European supergiants will take the field in the UEFA Europa and Conference League quarter-final 1st leg ties on Thursday, April 11, 2024. (More Football News)

The Reds, who will see Jurgen Klopp in Europe for the final season, will take on Atalanta whereas West Ham are up against Germany's unbeaten and soon-to-be league champions, Bayer Leverkusen.

AC Milan lock horns against fellow Serie A rivals, AS Roma.

In the Conference League, Unai Emery's Aston Villa take on Lille in the first leg.

Whereaas other notable tie is Viktoria Plzen against Italian club, Fiorentina.

Quarter-finals

Thursday 11 April (1st Leg)

  • Milan vs Roma

  • Liverpool vs Atalanta

  • Leverkusen vs West Ham

  • Benfica vs Marseille

Thursday 18 April (2nd Leg)

  • Roma vs Milan

  • Atalanta vs Liverpool

  • West Ham vs Leverkusen

  • Marseille vs Benfica

Europa Conference League quarterfinal draw -

Thursday, 10 April (1st Leg)

  • Aston Villa vs Lille

  • Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce

  • Viktoria Plzen vs Fiorentina

  • Club Brugge vs PAOK

Thursday 18 April (2nd Leg)

  • Lille vs Aston Villa

  • Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos

  • Fiorentina vs Viktoria Plzen

  • PAOK vs Club Brugge

Live Streaming

Where can one watch the live telecast of the UEFA Europa, Conference League quarter-final 1st leg ties on TV?

The matches will be telecasted Live in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream the UEFA Europa, Conference League quarter-final 1st leg ties in India?

You can live stream the matches on SonyLiv platform app and website. One can also watch it on JioTV.

