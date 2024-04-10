UEFA Europa, Conference League 2023-24 Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Schedule, Time - All You Need To Know

The likes of Liverpool, AC Milan and Aston Villa will be likely favourites when these European supergiants will take the field in the UEFA Europa and Conference League quarter-final 1st leg ties on Thursday, April 11, 2024. (More Football News)
The Reds, who will see Jurgen Klopp in Europe for the final season, will take on Atalanta whereas West Ham are up against Germany's unbeaten and soon-to-be league champions, Bayer Leverkusen.
AC Milan lock horns against fellow Serie A rivals, AS Roma.
In the Conference League, Unai Emery's Aston Villa take on Lille in the first leg.
Whereaas other notable tie is Viktoria Plzen against Italian club, Fiorentina.
Thursday 11 April (1st Leg)
Milan vs Roma
Liverpool vs Atalanta
Leverkusen vs West Ham
Benfica vs Marseille
Thursday 18 April (2nd Leg)
Roma vs Milan
Atalanta vs Liverpool
West Ham vs Leverkusen
Marseille vs Benfica
Europa Conference League quarterfinal draw -
Thursday, 10 April (1st Leg)
Aston Villa vs Lille
Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce
Viktoria Plzen vs Fiorentina
Club Brugge vs PAOK
Thursday 18 April (2nd Leg)
Lille vs Aston Villa
Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos
Fiorentina vs Viktoria Plzen
PAOK vs Club Brugge
Live Streaming
Where can one watch the live telecast of the UEFA Europa, Conference League quarter-final 1st leg ties on TV?
The matches will be telecasted Live in India on Sony Sports Network.
Where and how to live stream the UEFA Europa, Conference League quarter-final 1st leg ties in India?
You can live stream the matches on SonyLiv platform app and website. One can also watch it on JioTV.