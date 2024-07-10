UEFA Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: Fussballliebe Gets Makeover, Ice-Cool Ivan Toney

The final three matches of Euro 2024 are upon us, and the action kicked off on Tuesday with Spain taking on France. (More Football News)
Les Bleus were one of the pre-tournament favourites, but it is Spain who were more impressive en route to the last four.
The other semi-final will see England face the Netherlands on Wednesday.
And here, we round up the best posts from social media across the past few days.
Ice-cool Ivan
Ivan Toney stayed cool from the spot as he slotted his penalty home for England in their 5-3 shoot-out win over Switzerland.
The Brentford man showed the kind of composure he has so often in the Premier League, being widely regarded as one of the best penalty takers in the European game.
Indeed, such is the 28-year-old's confidence from 12 yards, he didn't even need to look at the ball as he stroked it beyond Yann Sommer.
And England's social media team took the chance to show just what Toney can do without even having to look...
MVP
It was hardly a classic between France and Portugal last Friday.
But Les Bleus got the job done on penalties to advance from their quarter-final tie, and substitute Ousmane Dembele was particularly impressive.
He was the player who got all the plaudits from his team-mates at full-time.
Alexander's joy
Scenes of supporters celebrating wildly at fan zones up and down Germany are always popular, but one particular fan captured Spanish hearts last week.
Surrounded by Germany fans as he watched La Roja's extra-time win over the hosts, it is fair to say this man – later identified as Alexander – enjoyed himself.
Spain rewarded his passion by inviting him to meet members of the squad, posting heart-warming footage of the meet-and-greet on X.
Fussballliebe gets new look
The semi-final stage of a major tournament means one thing: a new look for the ball.
Euro 2024's star, the Fussballliebe, has been decked out in silver ahead of the matches.
It is gold, though, that the four remaining contenders will be targeting in the coming days.
The Oranje wall?
Clad all in orange while bouncing down the streets of host cities, the Netherlands' fans have been one of the highlights of the tournament.
They will descend upon Dortmund for Wednesday's second semi-final, looking to extend England's run of major tournament hurt.
The famous Yellow Wall at Signal Iduna Park could turn Oranje, and the stadium looked resplendent as the Netherlands' social media admin took in the views on Tuesday.
Saka's reward
Saturday was a good day for Bukayo Saka.
Having seen England fall behind to Switzerland in a tense quarter-final clash, the Arsenal winger rescued his country with a terrific 20-yard strike into the bottom-left corner.
He then held his nerve in the subsequent penalty shoot-out, beating Sommer to exorcise the demons of his costly kick in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.
On Tuesday, the tournament's official X account awarded Saka the goal of the round award for the last eight.
Is it too much ask for more of the same on Wednesday? England fans will be hoping not.