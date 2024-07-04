Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes

The Brentford striker came off the bench against Slovakia in the last 16 with a minute of normal time remaining, he provided the assist for Harry Kane's winner just 50 seconds into extra time, the fastest such goal in Euros history

Ivan Toney waits for his opportunity against Slovakia, alongside England manager Gareth Southgate
Ivan Toney remains confident of grasping his England opportunity at Euro 2024 when that arrives, though acknowledged the frustrations over a lack of minutes in Germany. (More Football News)

The Brentford striker came off the bench against Slovakia in the last 16 with a minute of normal time remaining, as Jude Bellingham's stunning overhead kick forced an additional 30 minutes in Gelsenkirchen.

Toney provided the assist for Harry Kane's winner just 50 seconds into extra time, the fastest such goal in Euros history, with a smart flick-on after Eberechi Eze's scuffed volley.

Yet that was Toney's first appearance at the competition, and a maiden outing of his career at a major tournament, with Gareth Southgate admitting the forward was "disgusted" with the late introduction.

"It's always going to be tough," Toney said at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, three days before England meet Switzerland in the last eight.

"It's tough for all of us as we play week in, week out for our clubs. I have been in this position before and when I get an opportunity I'll take it."

Toney, indeed, took his opportunity against Slovakia, managing 22 touches in just 30 minutes, only six fewer than team-mate Kane, who played 105.

Having enjoyed a prolonged spell as Thomas Frank's first-choice striking option at Premier League side Brentford, Toney admits he is still getting to grips with playing a supporting role to Kane.

"At my club, there is a guy called Michael Caufield [a sports psychologist] and he talks about controlling your emotions," the 28-year-old added.

"Yes, I was annoyed but there was still 30 minutes of football to play [including extra time] and you have got to come out of that mood and focus.

"I feel like, people call them substitutes, others finishers. I think you have to be ready and there's more than 11 players needed to win a tournament."

Southgate and Toney smoothed the relationship "by winning", the current England international joked in front of the media.

The England manager may still need to call upon Toney on Saturday, however, if penalties are required to settle an enticing last-eight meeting with Switzerland.

"If I score, I score. If I miss, I miss," he said. "You have to step up and you have to have the courage to take a penalty. For those who racially abused a player for missing a penalty, more fool them."

