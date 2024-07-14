UEFA Euro 2024: Jesus Navas Confirms International Retirement After Final

Jesus Navas confirmed he will retire from international duty following Spain's Euro 2024 final showdown with England on Sunday. (More Football News)
The 38-year-old, who will bring the curtain down on an international career spanning 15 years, is the last remaining member of La Roja's 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship-winning sides.
Navas has appeared three times for Spain during this tournament, captaining the side in their final Group B game against Albania, while deputising for the suspended Dani Carvajal at right-back in the semi-final win over France.
The Sevilla wing-back, who will call time on his professional career later this year, admitted he has played through the pain barrier in recent years.
Speaking ahead of Sunday's final, Navas highlighted similarities between Spain's current crop and the side that won three successive major international honours from 2008 to 2012.
Although, he only lifted the lid on his international future following a conversation with skipper Alvaro Morata.
"[Morata] told me that it was time for me to speak since it is my last game with Spain!" he told reporters during the pre-match press conference.
"I have been having a problem with my hip for four or five years, but playing for my country is everything for me.
"I just want to leave everything on the pitch. You have to die for every moment here, for your team and your country. It is the biggest thing, and I am so proud of that.
"Afterwards, everything hurts, but it is about giving it all you have on the day, to be the same person with the same kind of humility.
"I am excited about everything that I have done in football and in the national team. Being here as a 38-year-old is unique and incredible.
"In those years of success, we were a team both on and off the pitch. That was noticeable when we played, and it is the same here."